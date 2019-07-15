It being a small Greek island, a Facebook group soon announced that the phone had been found – people who recognised my screensaver contacted my family and before I had even the barest chance to become technologically free and practice mindfulness, I was back with my technology crutch firmly in hand.

Clearly the gods of mindfulness did not approve this state of hubris. I had not learnt my lesson. So on the way to the airport (cutting it fine as no one wants to leave a Greek island unless they really are down the wire), I discovered I had lost the phone once more.

The Find My i-Phone app indicated that it was sitting at home – living its best life by the beach while I was about to board a plane and a period of enforced separation.

We are still apart. I have had the phone sent by courier – it may or may not arrive. Marina Abramovic would be very pleased.

Have I learnt anything? Well, if I must put money on it, perhaps mindfulness means presenting yourself more firmly in the here and now. By that I mean that I have had to do some forward thinking and planning.

I have had to look without the ability to give in to the impulse to record things – so no pictures of meals or experiences other than the ones in my head. Are they more vivid without the mediating technology? Did they even happen now that they are not recorded? Is this mindfulness? I don’t know but I obviously need some so that I don’t lose the phone again.