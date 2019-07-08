It’s one of those middle-class problems, the sort to which people of a certain background will be embarrassed to admit. When I left Johannesburg, the intention was that my self-imposed exile would be two years, so selling up was the last thing on my mind.

That’s why I never put my Killarney flat on the market. The downside to renting it out over such a long period was that, by the time I got back, it was in a state of disrepair. Not good enough to move into, or to sell for anything resembling face value.

The dilemma was whether or not to spend money on it, which would involve either taking on debt or drawing down on some of my long-term savings. In other words, tapping into my pension.

Killarney is traditionally a nice area, and this would normally not be a difficult decision.

But it’s a bit more complicated if you are one of those who bought in the street leading up to the mall entrance.

There’s no need to get into great detail about the legacy of apartheid-era urban planning and developers’ lack of concern for the needs of mostly black people who travel from afar to work at the shops and restaurants in malls and other businesses (and homes) in traditionally white suburbs.