Last year, I wrote a glowing endorsement of Essilor-Luxottica, the dominant global manufacturer and retailer of eye- and sunglasses. This group resulted from the merger in October of the French lens-manufacturer Essilor and the Italian luxury frame-maker Luxottica (it owns the Ray-Ban and Oakley brands).

The deal made sense because there were cost savings to be had from merging head offices, and it was an opportunity to broaden the shareholder base of Luxottica and professionalise its management. The founder of Luxottica is the rather erratic 83-year-old Italian billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio.

Unfortunately, a vicious fight has broken out between executive chairman Del Vecchio and his French deputy and Essilor head, Hubert Sagnières. Each has accused the other of trying to take control of the group, thus violating the merger agreement, which granted them equal status.