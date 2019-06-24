By no means am I advocating for funds to be taken from addressing the pressing demands of education, housing, and service delivery. I’m looking at business, from all angles. Consider that galleries are small businesses that can — and do — make a big impact on broader society. These art institutions also offer great returns when properly funded.

Then, consider the salaries of our country’s top executives. I’m no economist, but even a portion of the tax on these combined earnings could kickstart an arts programme that would very soon become self-sustaining. And then there’s the huge appeal of tax breaks for art investment. I can’t think of a single executive who wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to hang a new conversation piece on the wall, all the while making a saving.

It’s futile to try to draw comparisons between homegrown funding systems and those initiated in countries around the globe. Most governments, ours included, support the arts in some shape or form, and the bigger picture includes a number of private initiatives. But I do believe that we could be more focused in how we go about this, creating clear objectives that enable an art system, and incentivising individuals and companies to join the programme. More than that, we need to instil pride. France’s entrenched cultural diplomacy is an excellent example of citizens taking ownership and promoting French art, cinema, and music abroad. Why can’t we do the same?

But before all this, we need to start young. Creative education should be introduced in our schools, teaching not only appreciation for the arts, but also a practical understanding of how innovative thinking solves problems. For too long, art has existed on the peripheries: a nice-to-have, an unnecessary. Love and appreciation of it should be fostered early on. Careers need promoting, and benefits must be explored. If our government is serious about creating a better society, it needs to see art for all it's worth — and fund it better. That would be a welcome change.

• Sibeko is an entrepreneur and former director of FNB Joburg Art Fair