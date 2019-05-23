The most accessible luxury products of all are cosmetics. Kylie Jenner, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian and founder of Kylie Cosmetics, has become the world’s youngest self-made billionaire after her company signed an exclusive partnership with Ulta Beauty. Jenner is just 21 years old and is worth $1.02-billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

As an aside, the global appetite for fashion, cognac and fine leather goods has pushed Bernard Arnault ahead of Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett in the wealth stakes and into third place on that Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The LVMH chair has added $14.5-billion to his fortune so far this year and is now worth $83.1-billion.