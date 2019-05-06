I, however, can say butternut planting has taught me a thing or two. I have come to respect this produce and have found some striking similarities between it and the former president. They have nothing to do with the shape of his head.

A hailstorm that hit East London in February delivered almost 50mm rainfall in an hour, leaving a trail of felled trees and deep gashes of soil erosion in its wake. As the skies cleared, the storm had left me with some important lessons. I lost 5 000 cabbage plants and a similar amount of spinach. Much like Zuma, the butternut was more resilient.

Bar a few scratches and cuts on its thick coat, it remained intact. Comparatively, I need not count the number of times Zuma has “survived” unrelenting political storms. And, much like the tan-skinned plant — the most popular of the cucurbit family — our former president is known to produce a lot of seeds. I think it was 21 for Zuma, at the last count. Ahem. And, those who know Zuma well attest to his softer and sweeter side, much like the inner part of the pear-shaped produce.

Our political landscape is really not dissimilar to a veggie garden. Though with Zuma gone, having begrudgingly resigned as president last year, it seems the butternut has found its way back to its rightful place — our plates.

Now all eyes are on Cyril Ramaphosa, who will be contesting his first national elections, on 8 May, as the president of the ANC. That is something he shares with opposition leader Mmusi Maimane, who took over from Helen Zille as the leader of the DA only in 2015. Yes, Maimane was in charge of the DA when it contested the 2016 local-government elections, but it’s national and provincial elections that I’m referring to.

Looking at Ramaphosa and Maimane, it would seem they have more in common than they care to admit. I see them both belonging to the cruciferous family, which includes cabbage, cauliflower, and broccoli. If my losses in the February hailstorm are anything to go by, then they are both drawn from the most vulnerable of society.

But they don’t quite cut it as the ubiquitous cabbage, which usually makes up the majority of my crop planting. Perhaps one is broccoli, the other cauliflower — high-class cabbages, if you will. I’ll leave it to you to figure out who is who.

Politically, both of them have faced similar issues: they’ve been accused of not representing black interests. The former has been regarded as too rich to care, while the latter has been labelled the leader of a white party. This partly explains why they seem to be trying so hard to campaign among the poor.

And what of the sprinkling of red-chilli peppers that are necessary to plant to repel some pests? They may be small and spicy, but they are a necessary part of the planting mix. Think of the “pay back the money” campaign, for example.

With our weather patterns as unpredictable as our politics, it remains to be seen how the crops will fare this elections season. But I know one thing for sure: the butternut is likely to survive, once again.

• Ngalwa has mostly swapped his journalism days for a pastoral life. Hours spent on his harvest and dragline irrigation make him happy.