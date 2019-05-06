A few years ago Vlisco, one of the world’s biggest wax print manufacturers, made me a dress for a story in Elle magazine. At the time the Dutch company was trying to solidify its presence in the SA market and had opened standalone stores in several malls. The dress was beautiful in a blue and white wax print, one of the 350 000 original textiles Vlisco had designed since 1846 for sale primarily in the Central and West African markets.

Some 170 years later this fabric is considered fully African and deeply significant with special names and meanings for the cultures of Central and West Africa. The technique to make the wax fabric is derived from Indonesian batik. So, Vlisco calls itself a “multicultural melting pot of beauty and industrial craftmanship”. Today there is no faster or more immediate visual shorthand for African fashion than these fabrics manufactured in Helmond, in the Netherlands.

I was reminded of the experience last week because Dior had just shown in Morocco with the Cruise 2020 collection heavily indebted to the cultural melting pot of wax print. For the show, the designer Maria Grazia Chiuri collaborated with a studio from the Ivory Coast to reinterpret 15 classic Dior prints on cotton grown, spun and printed in Africa.