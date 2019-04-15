Cinderella has nothing on these battle-worn women. The lowly unseen and unsung prototype relegated to the kitchen, slaving away unloved and unappreciated, is rescued and transformed by magic and, in this instance, #hard work so that her true beauty can emerge like a butterfly from the chrysalis and society can finally value her. She becomes a princess – with all the trappings of 'princessdom', but primarily the love and adulation of a prince and by extension society at large.

The prototype of this “princess bride” is freighted with the baggage of millennia. You don’t need me to tell you that it is a Western European gaze that has informed the imagery that goes hand in hand with this idealised model of womanhood. As Gulliver on his travels explained when viewing a gigantic Brobdingnagian breast up close and personal: “This made me reflect upon the fair skins of our English ladies, who appear so beautiful to us, only because they are of our own size and their defects not to be seen but through a magnifying glass.” In other words beauty and cultural proximity are deeply entwined. In a world where the Western European aesthetic has prevailed, beauty as a kind of moral virtue has been represented as one kind of thing: the thing that all these women are striving for in their transformation journeys. What that thing is, is the classic ideal of womanhood – a Hollywood chimera – an “after” to make up for all the mistakes of “before”.

In this telling the media, as it reflects and amplifies the values of Western European culture, is responsible for perpetuating these skewed beauty ideals. Woman who do not fit into the mould of fair-skinned, symmetrical, pubescent-thin prototypes have hardly ever been represented in glossy magazines or on TV and movie screens. To be fair, they have also not been represented in the artefacts of this culture either: the many paintings and sculptures celebrating female beauty in museums and churches around the Western world. Anything that strays from the ideal of beauty was 'other-ised' and considered ugly, so old women in particular were represented in gruesome detail as something to fear – crones – closely related to witches, another category of women who were by nature dangerous and morally corrupt. Until modernism challenged this dichotomy.