Telling women how to dress is an international pastime that transcends history, class and culture. Everyone does it, from religious sects, airlines and employers to taxi drivers. Sometimes things flare up like an eczema attack and the slight discomfort that usually accompanies the perennial question of what to wear becomes a full-blown condition, marring your life and sometimes even your life expectancy.

Pretty damning if you think that we are simply talking about fabric and its primary purpose, which is to cover you up. There is the rub – the covering up of human bits and how much covering up of those bits has reemerged as a talking point and social battleground. This time in the form of leggings.

A simple piece of clothing that can take a person from the gym to the college campus or the aeroplane. But you never know where social opprobrium will come down on an unsuspecting female for yet again, daring to tempt the male eye with her scandalous sartorial choices. Two teenage girls were not allowed to board a United Airlines flight in 2017 because they were wearing the offending item. Adidas cashed in on this random censorious act of sartorial oppression and offered anyone bearing a United Airlines ticket a substantial discount on their leggings.