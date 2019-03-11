It seems there’s an indefinable, almost magical force that brings balance to the zeitgeist, preventing it from tipping into the abyss. Very often, just as corruption, inefficiency, brazen bullying, and wanton abuse of power become almost suffocating, a crack of light appears, casting a warm glimmer of hope. At the start of 2019, a year already buckling under the weight of oppressively bad news, this illumination comes from our wonderfully incisive South African artists. Their growth and influence is incandescent, reaching all corners of the globe; a bright counterpoint to the madness that appears to be engulfing our world.

A quick glance at the upcoming calendar reveals a number of highlights, each a catalyst for increased support and sales of local art. Kemang Wa Lehulere will be exhibiting at the Tate Modern in London, and Robin Rhode at the Kunstmuseum Wolfsburg. William Kentridge will feature at the Kunstmuseum Basel during Art Basel, and a retrospective of his work will be shown at the Norval Foundation and the Zeitz Mocaa in Cape Town in September. The Venice Biennale — to be curated by Ralph Rugoff, director of London’s Hayward Gallery — will feature a Ghanaian pavilion for the first time, and my personal passion, the FNB Joburg Art Fair, promises to continue exposing excellence from across our continent. I’m intrigued to see how local galleries get involved with the inaugural Frieze LA, and excited for the new Stevenson Gallery in Parktown North, and Gallery Momo’s fresh Cape Town space.