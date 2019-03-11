Howard Schultz wants to rebrand the B-word. The former Starbucks CEO says billionaires should be called “people of means” or “people of wealth”.

Until now, and to all outward appearances, billionaire has been the most common and factual term for someone who has one thousand million dollars (one followed by nine noughts) or more. Schultz’s attempt to imprison the English tongue has been mocked — mercilessly. He’s also considering a 2020 run as an independent candidate in the US presidential race, for which he has received an equally remarkable public spanking. No one wants see another rich, white businessman who lacks government experience running the US — particularly one who distorts words at his fancy.

To be sure, Schultz built an $84-billion empire and is a game-changing entrepreneur. We drink better coffee because of him. Instead of being the death of independents, his ubiquitous chain sparked the “third wave” of coffee — a global movement focusing on quality and provenance over mass-produced piss. When next you find yourself seduced by a single-origin pour-over served by a bearded Viking at your local artisanal roastery, thank Schultz.

His incipient presidential campaign, however, has seen him emerge as a divisive figure, not least because wealth tax has surfaced as an early dividing line in the race for office. The Democrats feel they’ve watched this movie before.

Third-party and independent candidates tend to take votes away from one major party candidate and tip the balance towards the other. George HW Bush lost to Bill Clinton in 1992 after potential votes were siphoned away by Dallas billionaire Ross Perot.