It’s been just over a month since the global elites left Davos, where they attended the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting. One of the highlights, coming at the start of the Swiss gathering, was an address by the British naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough, talking about the need to take urgent action against global climate change before it is too late.

What was ironic, of course, was that as he was speaking, there were reports that as many as 1 500 private jets would be flying delegates in and out of the airfields servicing the ski-resort town.

I’m not in a position to offer first-hand experience. I was flying economy, and Davos — with its multitudes of security checks and different-coloured badges that determine where you can or can’t go — isn’t the kind of place you can wander off somewhere where you’re not supposed to be. Mostly, the packed programme and the hours running around setting up meetings, which would inevitably be cancelled at short notice, leave no time for such trivial activities as stalking billionaires and their jets.

It might have been a sight though. Back in 2010, I came a little closer to a collection of private jets.