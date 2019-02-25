Nothing brings home the inevitability of the end quite like a very, very famous person’s death. If even Karl Lagerfeld succumbs to mortality, then what hope is there for the rest of us?

The last time I saw him in the flesh he was taking a lap of honour at the end of the 2017/18 spring-summer Chanel haute couture show. He trundled along in a slightly robotic fashion beneath the very real looking faux Eiffel Tower fading into the very real faux clouds that constituted the set for the show. He ambled forth in a stiffly mechanical manner and made me think that perhaps he had replaced himself with an advanced style automatom that bore all the marks of Karl – the powder white ponytail, the jet black sunnies, the monochrome Hedi Slimane suit, the high collar and the gloves. Always the gloves.

Sadly, this was not the case and to the best of my knowledge there is no AI Karl receptacle waiting in the wings to take up the cudgel of fashion and wield it with wit, erudition and cutting humour. This sucks. If, however, the people who are working on such marvels need help with their Kaiser Karl prototype I would like to submit some of his pearls for contemplation. I propose that we all follow his edicts and erudition for a better outcome (in life and everything else).