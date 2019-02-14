A high-end motor car is a significant luxury purchase. If you love your wheels, should you buy shares in the manufacturer? Investing in the motor industry is tricky, since these companies are known for their unreliable profit margins.

The dominant luxury-car companies are both German: Daimler (Mercedes) and BMW. These are well-run outfits, and easily bought on the Frankfurt exchange, but neither has made investors any money in the past decade.

If you love your Lexus or your Audi you can’t invest directly, because they’re just divisions of Toyota and Volkswagen, respectively. Both giants make a load of non-luxury vehicles too.