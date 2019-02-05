Bunkers are the hottest accessories for the rich and the famously paranoid. Last year Bloomberg reported that Silicon Valley bosses were buying land and building luxury bunkers in New Zealand — all as an Armageddon hedge.

Taking a leaf from their survivalist startup book, whether you’re trying to get away from the liberal feminists, global warming, or your mother-in-law, it is clear that having an impenetrable fortress is the way to go. But what do you fill it with?

Underground lairs are, at the best of times, gloomy boxes of concrete. Obviously, Wanted’s team of experts know how to rectify this. Each piece on our designer doomsday-den must-have list is an essential. What can we say, the end (result) is nigh-ce.

1. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

Avoid the mining tunnels under Carltonville and the rocky outcrop under Pelindaba. Rather, we suggest the Drakensberg (for its Tsunami-exempt height) or a cosy corner of the Karoo. No one will bother you there.

2. THE FURNITURE

Furnish your subterranean spot with homeware that is functional. But you might have to look at it for the next 200 years, so make it aesthetically pleasing too.

Lama chaise lounge by Zanotta

Look, it might not be enough to elicit a will to live but it’s definitely a lovely chair. And ideal for lounging undefinable days away.

Parentesit sound panel

You need loud colour and sound to drown out above-ground screams. This beauteous sound panel triples up as sound proofing, a bluetooth speaker, and art.