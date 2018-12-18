It’s almost that time of the year, and I’m thinking about things I’d rather not do. After years of being spoilt with reliable and cheap data, and a functioning postal service in the UK, I’m having nightmares about doing Christmas shopping in person, rather than online. Buying the basic necessities has proven to be painful enough.

Just more than a decade ago, going to the movies used to be my favourite thing to do at this time of the year, as I tended to be in the minority that didn’t run off to the Cape for the whole of December. Cinema Nouveau used to be a favourite: with that Tribeca bar-restaurant attached, it made the outing about more than just the movies. I went back there recently, and the experience made me think I should stick with Netflix. For one thing, the bar is gone and the best you can hope for is popcorn and Coca-Cola. In my day, Cinema Nouveau — that’s the one in Rosebank — was always buzzing. Now it’s a soulless spot with a boarded up bank branch opposite.

And the movie experience — a disaster. Projector out of place, faces off screen, silence, and finally … I’m a kid again, it’s 1980, and I’m staring at a test pattern. No word until one of the patrons walks out to find out what’s going on. A few minutes later someone who seemingly works there walks in, looks at the customers for a while, and then walks out again without a word.