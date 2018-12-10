Amplified, guitars gained a range of new facilities: volume, sustain, and drive. Instead of being a camp-fire instrument for solo performances, the guitar could now compete with the violin in carrying notes at length and with the trumpet for picking out a tune above the orchestra. Electric guitars began as occasional participants in the post-war, big-band sounds, often played Hawaiian-style, sitting down, with a slide.

Gradually though, they just took over. Guitars have other qualities: you can play (and sing) facing the audience. They are also flexible because they can be picked or strummed, or even tapped or strum-muted, picking up the beat. They are cost-effective too. A group of mop-heads with three guitars, three vocal microphones, and a set of drums could entrance a stadium of people.

There were other discoveries too. The most significant is the riff, a small set of notes played repeatedly and a dirty little secret of modern guitar music. They are ridiculously easy to learn and play. The repetition helps them worm their way into the audience’s ears and hearts. Add a thumping drum sequence and a few clichéd lyrics and Bob’s your uncle — you’re a band.

Guitar riffs are often just, dunk dun, dunkdunkdunk dadadadada — I can’t get no satisfaction. Grimace. Hair flick. Repeat. It’s very satisfying.

SCALY BEHAVIOUR

Another secret is the pentatonic scale. Western music adopted the 12-note scale long ago. Eight of the 12 notes are normally played in different sequences, defining major and minor scales. Guitar players most often stick with just five of the 12 notes, perhaps adding one or two others in passing. The ubiquity of the pentatonic scale gives modern popular music two of its most crucial qualities: instant likeability and instant forgettability, both key to commerciality.