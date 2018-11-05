I am almost 300 years old, and I can’t remember the details, but it was 2004, and I was the God-like editor of Business Day. There was nothing I couldn’t do.

My word was law, and back then I was good-looking too.

I had a huge office with a fine balcony outside on which I used to smoke cigarettes, drink wine from the fridge behind my desk, and plot the future of the country with selected colleagues. Occasionally, I would venture into the newsroom, not so much to interfere as to luxuriate in the same heady pleasure I had when I walked into a newsroom for the first time 30 years before at The Mercury in Durban.

Typically, there was paper everywhere. I remember, clearly now that I write it, walking past the desk from where a chap I barely knew was running what then passed for the Business Day website. His name was Gary Cotterell. For some reason, all I knew was that he was from East London.

On his desk, peeking out from a pile of paper, was a magazine I’d never seen before. I picked it up and fell immediately in love. I do this. It was called Kulula.Comic or something like that: Kulula’s inflight magazine. I asked Gary about it, and he said he produced it in his spare time.