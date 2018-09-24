PRADA SPRING SUMMER 2019
I’m so delighted: Prada lost me last season with the oversized factory chic silhouette but I’m delighted that next summer the miracle from Milan has enchanted me once again. The show took place in an incredible setting within a basement at the Prada headquarters but most exciting of all is Ms Prada’s reinvention of the bermuda shorts. Remember, you read it here first!
EMMA STONE FOR LOUIS VUITTON FRAGRANCE
Louis Vuitton has unveiled a ninth exquisite addition to the Les Parfums collection of scents.
Called Attrape-Rêves, the feminine pink bottle in the signature LV flacon evokes the extraordinary combination of raw cocoa powder mingled with a bouquet of peonies. Then comes the patchouli heart with sparkling notes of litchi.
Look out for the super cool marketing movie, featuring Academy Award winner Emma Stone directed by Sam Mendes.
WATCH | The first fragrance film campaign directed by Sam Mendes feat. Emma Stone:
Like all things Louis Vuitton, there’s a strong travel theme and we are reminded that sometimes it just takes a whiff of a perfect fragrance to transport you to another world.
CHOPARD’S ETHICAL HEARTS
The new twisted bangle and ring collection from fine jewellery house Chopard is a new story featuring the design house’s signature heart motif. The first jewellery collection to be produced using exclusively ethically sourced gold, the twisted Happy Hearts are feminine and elegant – and make the perfect anniversary reminder!
SUPER SPECTACLES
I’m a complete fan of the Super brand of spectacles and if the 2018/9 collection of sunglasses and optical frames is minimalist, it is meticulous. I love the bold use of coloured lenses and there’s definitely a set of rose-tinted sunglasses in my future.
DELOA SAGOE FOR AFI JOBURG FASHION WEEK
I’m expecting a touch of Black Panther style from Deloa Sagoa’s at this summer’s Joburg Fashion Week presented by African Fashion International. After all, the Nigerian designer’s collection is called Tropical Galactica and in her pre-show notes, Ms Sagoa says: “Girded with corselets and donned with fiery fringing and state-of-the-art Nigerian technology textiles from the future in vivid hues, contours, and textures, these women are ready to give the exotic skins on the wild papillons a run for their money and make the hairs on the sabre-tooth tigers stand on end.”
This is one show not to miss! Look out for AFI African Fashion Week from 4-7 October 2018.