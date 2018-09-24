Called Attrape-Rêves, the feminine pink bottle in the signature LV flacon evokes the extraordinary combination of raw cocoa powder mingled with a bouquet of peonies. Then comes the patchouli heart with sparkling notes of litchi.

Look out for the super cool marketing movie, featuring Academy Award winner Emma Stone directed by Sam Mendes.

WATCH | The first fragrance film campaign directed by Sam Mendes feat. Emma Stone: