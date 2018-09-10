What is on Wanted’s hot list this week

DIY AT D&G

Ironing patches onto your favourite T-shirt and adding some graffiti-like slogans to your sneakers with a magic marker are no longer the preserve of rebellious teens. Now you too can customize your designer kicks, courtesy of the ever-on-the-pulse team at Dolce &Gabbana. Bringing a much-needed boost of energy to Sandton City’s Diamond Walk designer zone for the summer shopping season, a glamorous walk-through pop up outside the D&G doors is an open invitation to anyone who takes a fancy, to add any manner of embellishment to one of their favourite pieces from the D&G customizing collection.

We’re living in a time when the one-upmanship in designer sneaker world is reaching crazy proportions, so this is your chance to ensure that you have something that absolutely no-one else has.

RETRO MOTOR RACING

If there’s one thing I’m almost certain never to be labeled, it’s a motor racing enthusiast. But I’m a dedicated lover of all things retro and for that, there’s Goodwood.