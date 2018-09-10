What is on Wanted’s hot list this week

DIY AT D&G
Ironing patches onto your favourite T-shirt and adding some graffiti-like slogans to your sneakers with a magic marker are no longer the preserve of rebellious teens. Now you too can customize your designer kicks, courtesy of the ever-on-the-pulse team at Dolce &Gabbana. Bringing a much-needed boost of energy to Sandton City’s Diamond Walk designer zone for the summer shopping season, a glamorous walk-through pop up outside the D&G doors is an open invitation to anyone who takes a fancy, to add any manner of embellishment to one of their favourite pieces from the D&G customizing collection.
We’re living in a time when the one-upmanship in designer sneaker world is reaching crazy proportions, so this is your chance to ensure that you have something that absolutely no-one else has.
RETRO MOTOR RACING
If there’s one thing I’m almost certain never to be labeled, it’s a motor racing enthusiast. But I’m a dedicated lover of all things retro and for that, there’s Goodwood.
An annual get together hosted by the Duke of Richmond in south east England to celebrate a golden age of motor racing in the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s, there’s something about the attention to detail and the effort that everyone makes to dress and behave the part that is quite delightful.
Fifteen races take place during the course of the three-day weekend, which this year saw the 20th anniversary of this celebration of motorsport heritage.
As this year’s Goodwood Revival drew to a close, the Duke of Richmond crowned the 2018 winners and announced the Rolex Driver of the Meeting with the specially-engraved Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust 41 awarded to Darren Turner.
ART FOR WOMEN
I know this beautiful Braamfontein artwork was unveiled a month ago for Women’s Day but I feel it is remiss of us not mention it at least once on Wanted Online.
Commissioned by City Property, the giant mosaic was created by Hannelie Coetzee and her concept was to tie the idea back to the original tiling that covered North City House at the corners of Melle and Jorissen Streets.
The design was inspired by Tshilidzi Mavhunga’s architectural graduate thesis focusing on hair salons in the city that brought to Coetzee’s attention how older traditional hairstyles were serving as inspiration for current, trendy hairstyles
With the erection of the mural, North City House has been renamed Nzunza House with the massive mural created using ceramic plates from various potters and ceramic factories.
Created out of more than 2,000 plates, Coetzee’s mural took three months to design and 10 weeks to install.