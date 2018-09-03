What is on Wanted’s hot list this week

VICTORIA YARDS

There are some weeks in Joburg when I am truly happy that I don’t live anywhere else in the world. In fact, I am happy about that most weeks of the year, but there are a few when that feeling gets a little “extra”.

Joburg Art Week is right up there. It all started yesterday, with the official opening to the public of the Victoria Yards collection of artist studios in Lorentzville near Ellis Park. Oh Brian Green, how we love you. First 44 Stanley, and now this. Yesterday was the start of a “first Sunday” tradition at Victoria Yards where the artists will have open studios, the food trucks will be out on the town and it’s all round simply the nicest way to spend Sunday in the city with friends and family.

Don’t miss the chance to watch the likes of Benon Lutaaya in action and marvel at the quadruple glamour of the Daville Baillie gallery. James Delaney, the artist behind the rejuvenation of The Wilds – and many more – have their studios there.

JOBURG ART WEEK

Mandla Sibeko is another of my Joburg heroes. A new columnist for Wanted magazine (What a coup, right?! Don’t miss his first contribution in the issue that’s out this Friday), he’s a lot more famous for bringing us endless delight in the form of the FNB Joburg Art Fair, the Winter Sculpture Fair at Nirox and Sanlam Handmade Contemporary.

The best night of the year has to be the opening of the FNB Joburg Art Fair at the Sandton Convention Centre this Thursday evening. It’s great for bumping into everyone you know in the city and catching a glimpse of the art when you can. Then you return to the fair over the weekend (it is open all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday), for a proper look at the art. All the top galleries in the country will be there and I can’t wait to see what featured artist Billie Zangewa will be showing.