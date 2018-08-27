What is on Wanted’s hot list this week

BRADLEY THEODORE FOR PUMA

New York street artist Bradley Theodore says he was once offered $10,000 for his paint-splattered pants.

Little wonder, then, that Puma has bet on the colourful blotches of fashion’s favourite pop artist for a new collection.

For Puma X BT, Bradley has splashed a limited edition of signature suede Puma sneakers with vibrant blues, pinks and reds with black as contrast. With Theodore most famous for his skull and skeleton renditions of fashion icons like Karl Lagerfeld and Anna Wintour, a tiny skull adorns the heel of every sports shoe and of course each wearable work of art is signed by the artist.

Track pants and T-shirts have also been given the colourful splash treatment. So, even if you can’t get your hands on Theodore’s much-coveted artworks, at least you can feel what it’s like to live in those $10,000 pants!