In 1907, when Leo Baekeland came up with the first material truly considered a plastic, and named Bakelite, he couldn’t have known what a monster he was unleashing. We’re drowning in it. And wherever it crops up, plastic just seems to make the world worse (expect in the case of my giant Hello Kitty lamp, against which I won’t hear a bad word said). A commercial kitchen is no different to the rest of the world, in terms of pollution by plastic but for reasons we generally don’t think about.

The worst plastic items in restaurant kitchens are those which comprise the uniform. Locally (and in many other countries) the default fabric for chef’s jackets, pants and aprons is – madly enough - polyester. Pure plastic! Or at best poly-cotton. If you want the luxury of pure cotton, you need to pay a stack more. Plastic-wrapped arms (the sleeves are bizarrely wide at the cuff) hovering over naked flames, and plastic-wrapped legs in close proximity to boiling oil which could spill over said legs - that’s bonkers, right? As for regulation shoes - you guessed it - many (though admittedly not all) the standard kitchen shoes are made of synthetic polymers of one type or another.