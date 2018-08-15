Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul was born on August 17, 1932 in the Trinidadian town of Chagaunas, the grandson of an indentured labourer and the son of an aspirant writer who made his living as a journalist for a local newspaper. Naipaul’s interest in literature was cultivated by his father Seepersad and would also inspire his younger brother Shiva to become a novelist. Determined from the age of ten as he later told the Paris Review, that he “wanted to be very famous…[and] also wanted to be a writer – to be famous for writing,” Naipaul admitted that “the absurdity of the ambition was that at the time I had no idea what I was going to write about.

The ambition came long before the material.” It was however an ambition that, coupled with a longing to escape the claustrophobic and overcrowded world of Trinidad, would see Naipaul win a scholarship to Oxford University where he studied English at University College. While there he suffered a nervous breakdown in 1952 but determined to “escape Trinidad” and “oppressed by the pettiness of colonial life,” Naipaul completed his degree and remained in England, believing that “in the larger world people would be appreciated for what they were – people would be found interesting for who they were.”

While searching for a subject for his first fictions, Naipaul worked for the BBC, editing a program on Carribean literature and married Patricia Hale who would be his long suffering wife and biggest supporter until her death from cancer in 1996. He later married Pakistani journalist Nadira Khannum who would remain with him for the rest of his life.