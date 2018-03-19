The truth is, they don’t want you to know. Really.

Owned by the Daytona Group, The Vault is an under-the-radar Aladdin’s cave of toys-for-boys that only sells the kind of watches that dreams are made of. Think Roger Dubuis limited editions and 51mm Breitling Emergency brutes – those kinds of dreams.

All these very serious watches are tucked away in a tiny little jewellery box of a watch boutique in Melrose Arch that you’ll only know about if you’re in the know. If you know what I mean.

A bit like the newest watch brand The Vault has added to its collection — Saxony’s most famous export: A. Lange & Söhne.

While the Swiss don’t like to be outclassed in the watch division, there’s a growing sense that A. Lange & Söhne is fast becoming one of the most sought-after high end watch brands on the market.

The most understated of the Richemont luxury brands, A. Lange & Söhne is produced in Saxony, not far from Dresden, in a tiny village called Glashütte.

A. Lange & Söhne prides itself on being discreet and niche – not the type of brand that lends its name to high profile sponsorships and certainly not the type of label that shouts out its price tag when you wear it on your wrist.

It’s part of the A. Lange & Söhne signature that few will recognise this symbol of ultimate German timepiece precision. But, boy, when they do recognise it, you know you’ve joined an exclusive club.

The thinking man’s watch, A. Lange & Söhne produces only 5,000 watches a year and there are only 12 wholly owned A. Lange & Söhne boutiques around the world.