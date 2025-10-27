The last travel destination that knocked your socks off?
Last stop
Gifted: Catherine Gaeyla
On Sunday markets, simple pleasures, and shaping a destination in style
Image: Annelize Nel
Step past high red walls on a quiet Hyde Park street and you’ll find Catherine Gaeyla Fashion — a multi-brand concept store that’s the vision of French-South African Catherine Gaeyla.
Born in Madagascar, Gaeyla's love for fashion was shaped by her glamorous mother. Today, she exudes the same quiet sophistication and polished ease that echo through her work.
In 1997, she founded her namesake boutique and nearly three decades later, Catherine Gaeyla Fashion has a loyal, exclusive clientele, each one drawn to Gaeyla’s discerning eye, her thoughtful approach to style, and her belief in the transformative confidence of a beautifully considered wardrobe.
Gifted: Shaldon Kopman
Where do we find you emotionally and creatively?
Creativity is part of my DNA; it will never leave me. Emotionally, I’ve learned to find my own peace and rise above judgment, trusting the flow with faith. This balance allows me to bring lightness and vision into my work.
If money was no object, what would be your dream buy?
A private jet — not only for the comfort of skipping queues and luggage drama, but for the freedom it gives. The freedom to reunite with family spread across the world and to create moments of joy with girlfriends in beautiful places.
What is the most rewarding aspect of your work?
Shaping a brand goes beyond fashion — it’s about creating a destination. Every collection I curate has a sense of exclusivity and discovery, and seeing clients light up when they find something special is my greatest reward.
Image: Jeremy Bishop/Unsplash
Your most treasured accessories?
My scarves, collected over time, each crafted with artistry. And family costume jewellery, passed down through generations.
The greatest gift you received recently?
A week-long wellness trip to Indonesia, gifted by my sister. Experiencing beautiful landscapes, culture, and time for reflection reminded me how travel and self-care inspire creativity.
What does fashion mean to you?
Fashion is a language, a way to express personality, emotion, and confidence without words.
Image: Supplied
The last travel destination that knocked your socks off?
Indonesia, an absolute eye-opener.
Where do you find your greatest power?
In the people I love. Their support fuels my creativity and vision.
What are you reading & listening to?
Books on religion by Gerald Messadié, Dan Brown’s The Secret of Secrets, and Ikigai by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles. Podcasts by David Ghiyam and Lady Campbell.
Who or what inspires your fashion sense?
Europe is a constant source of inspiration, from Parisian elegance to Italian craftsmanship. I’m equally inspired by people: clients, friends, and family whose confidence and individuality shine through.
Image: Supplied
Your favourite fashion icon?
Coco Chanel.
Your favourite way to spend a Sunday morning?
Wandering around markets, filling my home with fruits, vegetables, and creative décor. Simple pleasures that spark joy.
What is your ultimate luxury?
Shopping. Discovering, gathering ideas, and finding inspiration.
Image: Aart Verrips
The most challenging aspect in your work the past year?
Adapting to a shifting market while staying true to Catherine Gayla Fashion’s vision.
A place you always return to for inspiration?
Italy.
Describe your personal style?
Eccentric, original, over the top.
The fashion piece everyone should invest in?
Quality and personality. Timeless pieces, not fast fashion or big brands.
