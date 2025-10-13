Avoid the urge to relativise. There is, today, a generalised fear of holding a principled viewpoint: our inner moral Goldilocks wants to centre on a “just-right” normal somewhere between two extremes. This often leads people to suspend all further judgment in favour of a shrugged capitulation to the comforting commonsensical falsity that “both sides are equally bad”. This is silly. People who are intolerant of bigotry are not “equally bad” when placed alongside belligerents who are intolerant of minorities.
The situation at hand is this. Absurdity is in ascendance. Silliness is surging largely unchecked.
A time traveller alighting here from 22 years ago would be astounded by how overrun we are with competing imbecilities. How to explain an era in which the prevalent polarisations are between terrible and banal choices, society swings between ignoring and justifying genocidal atrocities, and everyone is being press-ganged into expressing sympathy over the ignominious pruning of a risible Nazi-for-pay? How, indeed, would you explain that fascism has become a profitable pastime, enthusiastically proselytised across the world by heads of state and alliteratively named clotheshorses alike?
Like the hapless protagonist of that great Talking Heads classic Once in a Lifetime, you may indeed ask yourself, “How did [we] get here?”
The temptation is to retreat from the noise and the turmoil of the political, adopting a rueful inner exile. You’ve probably been to a dinner party populated by avoidant people like this, who hastily smother any conversation that strays into the landmined territory of the political. It’s impossible, though, to avoid politics unless you reduce every conversation to an unsatisfying buffet of shallow platitudes.
On the other hand, you’ve probably also been trapped in interminable discussions about the state of the world that can seem like a psychological scuffle in which no clear victor emerges, and everyone is left a bit wounded and a bit resentful by the experience. Because many of the things that hold our attention are not easily resolved, it’s easy to feel immobilised by the ridiculousness of the world. Reluctant inaction becomes an unchallenging place to cool our heels.
It might be more useful to ask how we get back to normal from where we are at present. Negotiating the current impasse is about establishing that there are other options than what is being presented. Here are four starting points.
Decentre the spectacle. Reducing the importance of the daily soap opera, difficult as it is to do, is part of how we begin to imagine an alternative world. About 58 years ago, the French philosopher Guy Debord warned us against a society in which “passive identification with the spectacle supplants genuine activity”. Because the world debouches (predominantly) American doom and its gloom onto your social platforms, it’s tempting to feel as though problems in that strange land are your own. Don’t.
Mobs are a distraction. So are the people who lead them. Steer clear of those who sell your anxieties back to you in the form of advice (15% OFF IF YOU USE MY DISCOUNT CODE CHARLATAN15). Beware of self-anointed muppets bearing silly slogans and be robust with the family members who are coerced/enthused by them.
Avoid the urge to relativise. There is, today, a generalised fear of holding a principled viewpoint: our inner moral Goldilocks wants to centre on a “just-right” normal somewhere between two extremes. This often leads people to suspend all further judgment in favour of a shrugged capitulation to the comforting commonsensical falsity that “both sides are equally bad”. This is silly. People who are intolerant of bigotry are not “equally bad” when placed alongside belligerents who are intolerant of minorities.
The avoidance of critical thinking often begets a fear of complexity. Our emotional inclination towards neat, simple unity (preferably in a Springbok T-shirt) stops us from asking more complex questions about how we live together. But, of course, life is made up of complexities and ambiguities, and it helps if we keep ourselves pliant in relation to them.
In my teaching, I try to bring home to students that an imprecise grasp of reality, and an adherence to truths that do not withstand empirical scrutiny, are both tools in the spread of wrongheaded thinking. Our starting point is to ask a simple question: “What would it mean to think a better thought?” The point is to impress upon them that it doesn’t take much to become critically literate. If they leave understanding that everything exists in a relationship of action and consequence, then I’ve done my job.
The loudness of the social world often works against us engaging our critical faculties. As writer and activist Rebecca Solnit points out, “We live in an environment of conflicting and confusing information, furthered by the way the mainstream media too often see background and context on what just happened as editorialising and bias, so tend to present facts so stripped of context that only those who are good at building context themselves can find meaning in them.”
What happens if we understand, for instance, that Joburg did not simply fail overnight, or that the current wave of world fascism didn’t appear from out of the blue? I’d wager that being willing to think the better thought is like learning to swim: it’ll always stand you in good stead.
