The ripple effect is already visible. Last year’s impact – from thousands of donated meals to opportunities for young performers – has inspired other sponsors to step in. This is what leadership in the sector looks like: not acting alone but igniting a movement others want to join.
Festivals are uniquely powerful because they are microcosms of society. They bring together culture, commerce and community in a shared space for a limited time. With the right focus, they can act as living examples for sustainability, inclusion, and shared prosperity. Picture a South African festival circuit powered by renewable energy, showcasing artisans from underserved communities, and sustained by locally sourced food. These are not distant ideals – they are models already being piloted globally and, in pockets, here at home. The challenge is whether SA’s events industry will embrace them at scale.
If it does, the future of our festivals could be profound: every celebration doubling as a force for good, every gathering leaving a measurable legacy of responsibility, and every sponsorship proving that culture can drive real-world change. Because at the end of the day, luxury with purpose doesn’t just entertain. It inspires. It builds. And it endures. And that’s exactly what SA needs.
Maxine Gray is the Head of Strategy and Implementation at Investec Wealth & Investment International.
Collaboration
The future of festivals: when celebration becomes a catalyst for change
Luxury and purpose collide as festivals drive youth development, environmental sustainability and measurable social change
Image: Luxurious Marble Circus
SA’s lifestyle and cultural events scene is known for its energy, creativity, and ability to bring people together. The numbers are clear: the Cultural and Creative Industries contributed R161bn to GDP in 2020, which is just under 3% of national economic output. This sector is not just a niche; it creates jobs, boosts tourism and shapes identity.
But the rules of the game are changing. Festivals and large-scale events are no longer judged solely by the spectacle they create but by the legacy they leave behind. Philanthropy and social impact are moving to the main stage – and when intention drives this shift, the ripple effect can be significant.
Audiences worldwide now want more from the brands they connect with: authenticity, responsibility, and impact. SA is no exception. The question is no longer whether organisers can deliver a spectacular show – it’s whether they can deliver one that matters. Imagine a festival season where waste reduction, community upliftment and youth development are just as important as headline acts. That is the new benchmark.
CHRIS THURMAN: Seeing art literally with new eyes
Corporate sponsorship is at the heart of this shift. Increasingly, forward-thinking brands are moving away from transactional deals built on logos and VIP lounges towards platforms of purpose. The question is no longer, “How many impressions will this generate?” but rather, “What good can come from bringing together people, resources, and attention?”
Take Investec’s partnership with the Luxurious Marble Circus. The event is known for its spectacle and high-end entertainment, but the real story is how it has become a driver for social and environmental change. Through this collaboration, community upliftment and environmental impact have been woven into the DNA of the festival – from supporting feeding schemes and arts education to measurable sustainability gains such as reducing carbon emissions, recycling waste, and upcycling materials. This shift has given them a deeper lens through which to view their work, influencing not just what they achieve but how they collaborate with partners and deliver lasting value for future events too.
The lesson for the broader industry is clear: luxury and purpose can coexist. In fact, when paired together, they amplify one another. A night of world-class entertainment becomes a vehicle for social investment. A temporary festival site serves as a model for sustainable practices. A sponsorship deal ignites collective action and a butterfly effect.
Image: Luxurious Marble Circus
The ripple effect is already visible. Last year’s impact – from thousands of donated meals to opportunities for young performers – has inspired other sponsors to step in. This is what leadership in the sector looks like: not acting alone but igniting a movement others want to join.
Festivals are uniquely powerful because they are microcosms of society. They bring together culture, commerce and community in a shared space for a limited time. With the right focus, they can act as living examples for sustainability, inclusion, and shared prosperity. Picture a South African festival circuit powered by renewable energy, showcasing artisans from underserved communities, and sustained by locally sourced food. These are not distant ideals – they are models already being piloted globally and, in pockets, here at home. The challenge is whether SA’s events industry will embrace them at scale.
If it does, the future of our festivals could be profound: every celebration doubling as a force for good, every gathering leaving a measurable legacy of responsibility, and every sponsorship proving that culture can drive real-world change. Because at the end of the day, luxury with purpose doesn’t just entertain. It inspires. It builds. And it endures. And that’s exactly what SA needs.
Maxine Gray is the Head of Strategy and Implementation at Investec Wealth & Investment International.
You might also like...
Designing fashion into history
Fight the powers that be
Global luxury trends and Wanted at 20