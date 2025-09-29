30-million to 40-million
The worth in dollars of three paintings — a self-portrait by Rembrandt and two small Renoir paintings — stolen from the Nationalmuseum in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2000. The robbers escaped by motorboat after the armed heist.
16
The number of erotic frescoes Guilio Romano is said to have painted in the Sala di Constantino in the Vatican in the 1520s, after Pope Clement VII was late in paying him for other services rendered.
13,600,000
The price in dollars paid for a painting by SA’s Marlene Dumas — Miss January — at a Christie’s auction in May 2025. This makes her the most expensive living female artist.
2019
The year four of Kenyan artist Wangechi Mutu’s bronze sculptures, titled The NewOnes, will free Us, were installed on the façade of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. It was the museum’s first-ever site-specific commission for the exterior of the historic building.
A Numbers Game
Pretty as a picture
From the time it took Da Vinci to paint Mona Lisa’s lips to the number of erotic frescoes Guilio Romano painted
Image: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
12
The number of years Leonardo da Vinci spent painting the Mona Lisa’s lips.
77
The number of years Piet Mondrian’s painting New York City I hung upside-down in various museums before someone noticed it.
11,000
The approximate number of Buddhist stone statues carved into the limestone rock of the Longmen Grottoes in Henan province, China, between 316CE and 907CE. It is now a Unesco World Heritage Site.
The birds & the bees
Image: Ifor Thomas/Grandma Moses Properties Co.
1971
The year the crew of Apollo 15 left a small statue knows as Fallen Astronaut on the Moon.
8
The number of Egyptian Museum employees prosecuted after it was discovered that someone had apparently knocked off the beard on the burial mask of pharaoh Tutankhamun and then (rather inexpertly) glued it back on.
77
The age of Anna Mary Robertson Moses (“Grandma Moses”) when she started painting, to great acclaim. She took up the pastime after the death of her husband, looking for something that would “keep [her] out of mischief”.
Image: The MET
