CHRIS THURMAN: Anatomy of an art tirade
Artist-turned-provocateur Adilson de Oliveira vents fury about commerce tainting FNB Art Joburg in particular, and art sector in general
Image: Anthea Pokroy Photography
The collective pulse of the SA art world has been set mildly aflutter since artist-turned-provocateur Adilson de Oliveira wrote a searing takedown for online magazine Art Africa about the FNB Art Joburg fair held at the Sandton Convention Centre earlier this month.
De Oliveira’s wrath is directed primarily at the event itself, and indeed at all of the country’s “Basel-envying, Venice-cosplaying” art fairs, which he compares to the character of Willy Loman in Arthur Miller’s play Death of a Salesman: “Nostalgic for relevance, blind to their own obsolescence.”
By the end of his scathing essay, De Oliveira has taken aim at pretty much everyone in the sector: “Our art schools are starved, intellectually hollow. Our critics have either defected to the market or evaporated entirely. Our museums are rot-wearing architecture. Our curators are careerists. Our galleries confuse visibility with value.”
This is a necessary rhetorical position. It is important that someone keeps pointing to the basic compromise enabling arts patronage: the generally tacit agreement that artists will critique the geopolitical and socioeconomic mechanisms that create and sustain inequality, while knowing that the beneficiaries of these mechanisms are likely to be the people buying their work. The moment that this uncomfortable truth is no longer voiced is the moment art dies.
The work of SA’s foremost artist is mere “charcoal collage gesturing”: “A looping animation of privilege disguised as politics. A white man’s epic drawn out so long we’ve mistaken it for meaning. The same corpse dressed up, year after year, pretending it’s still alive.”
This is stirring stuff indeed. My guess is that Kentridge, understanding the demands of genre, recognises De Oliveira’s fidelity to writerly convention; he probably applauds the bravura literary performance, as do I.
De Oliveira also employs a niche feature available within the tradition of the tirade: turning the spotlight on his own shortcomings, only to distinguish himself further. “I am under no illusion that I am better,” he adds. “I am worse.” He is the embittered outsider, formerly happy in the belly of the beast, now regurgitated. Bravo!
This article was first published in Business Live Lifestyle.
