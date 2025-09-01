4
The percentage of cheese that ends up being nicked, making your daily fromage the most stolen food in the world. The reason? There’s a massive black market for trafficked cheese.
1,085
The price per kg in dollars of moose cheese — it takes about two hours to milk a moose, yielding about a litre of milk, and it has to be done in total silence. Only 300kg is produced each year.
10
The times by which healthy food is more expensive than junk food in the US, calorie per calorie. A study by the University of Washington showed that, for a 2,000 calorie-a-day diet, it would cost you about $3.50 each day if you ate only junk food. Doing the same with healthy food would cost you $36.
A Numbers Game
Spilling the beans
From the percentage of cheese that’s stolen to the price of moose milk
Image: Jez Timms / Unsplash
Image: Lily Bui Thi / Unsplash
2011
The year Russia stopped classifying beer (and all other any alcoholic beverages under 10% ABV) as a soft drink.
2,200
The degrees Celsius at which peanut butter can be turned into a diamond.
10
The grams of nutmeg that can make you hallucinate, thanks to a chemical known as myristicin. Best not try it at home, though — some of the other side effects include organ failure and death.
1
The number of flavours in Froot Loops. They may be different colours, but they all taste the same. They also don’t contain any fruit.
10
The number of segments in an orange (usually).
Image: Mae Mu / Unsplash
3,864
The number of calories an average American consumes a day, according to 2023 data by the US Department of Agriculture.
2,600
The number of calories an average African consumes a day, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.
