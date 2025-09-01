Cheese is the most stolen food in the world.
Cheese is the most stolen food in the world.
Image: Jez Timms / Unsplash

4

The percentage of cheese that ends up being nicked, making your daily fromage the most stolen food in the world. The reason? There’s a massive black market for trafficked cheese.

1,085

The price per kg in dollars of moose cheese — it takes about two hours to milk a moose, yielding about a litre of milk, and it has to be done in total silence. Only 300kg is produced each year.

10

The times by which healthy food is more expensive than junk food in the US, calorie per calorie. A study by the University of Washington showed that, for a 2,000 calorie-a-day diet, it would cost you about $3.50 each day if you ate only junk food. Doing the same with healthy food would cost you $36. 

Fashion In Numbers

From the percentage of fashion designers who are women to the century in which high heels first made their appearance
Voices
4 months ago
Large of amounts of nutmeg can act as a hallucinogenic.
Large of amounts of nutmeg can act as a hallucinogenic.
Image: Lily Bui Thi / Unsplash

2011

The year Russia stopped classifying beer (and all other any alcoholic beverages under 10% ABV) as a soft drink. 

2,200

The degrees Celsius at which peanut butter can be turned into a diamond. 

10

The grams of nutmeg that can make you hallucinate, thanks to a chemical known as myristicin. Best not try it at home, though — some of the other side effects include organ failure and death. 

1

The number of flavours in Froot Loops. They may be different colours, but they all taste the same. They also don’t contain any fruit.

10

The number of segments in an orange (usually).

An orange usually has 10 segments.
An orange usually has 10 segments.
Image: Mae Mu / Unsplash

3,864

The number of calories an average American consumes a day, according to 2023 data by the US Department of Agriculture.

2,600

The number of calories an average African consumes a day, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

You might also like...

New faces

From the increase in the percentage of people who believe in reincarnation to the number of trees being planted by Conservation International in the ...
Voices
6 months ago

Party favours

From the estimated number of sky lanterns sold in the UK each year to the number of seconds until your next birthday
Voices
9 months ago

Best foot forward

The percentage by which the price of clothes has dropped since 1992 to the number of garments produced each year, globally
Voices
10 months ago
© Wanted 2025 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X