Chef Anouchka Horn is carving out a bold space in South Africa’s culinary scene, one plate at a time. She and restaurateur Neil Swart run three of Cape Town’s most talked-about dining destinations (Belly of the Beast, Galjoen, and Seebamboes), celebrated for their emphasis on local sourcing, open-kitchen dining, and collaboration.
A graduate of the Institute of Culinary Arts, Horn cut her teeth at three acclaimed restaurants before meeting Swart at Terroir in 2010. The connection sparked a partnership that would eventually lead to the 2018 opening of Belly of the Beast, an intimate, no-menu restaurant that has since garnered multiple accolades, including Fine Dining Establishment of the Year 2023 and a coveted spot on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.
Your all-time favourite place to eat?
One of the best experiences I’ve had recently was at Mercia in Stellenbosch. Service-wise, food-wise, it was fantastic.
Last stop
Gifted: Anouchka Horn
On building restaurants without rules, seasoning from the start, and celebrating the everyday
Image: Claire Gunn
Chef Anouchka Horn is carving out a bold space in South Africa’s culinary scene, one plate at a time. She and restaurateur Neil Swart run three of Cape Town’s most talked-about dining destinations (Belly of the Beast, Galjoen, and Seebamboes), celebrated for their emphasis on local sourcing, open-kitchen dining, and collaboration.
A graduate of the Institute of Culinary Arts, Horn cut her teeth at three acclaimed restaurants before meeting Swart at Terroir in 2010. The connection sparked a partnership that would eventually lead to the 2018 opening of Belly of the Beast, an intimate, no-menu restaurant that has since garnered multiple accolades, including Fine Dining Establishment of the Year 2023 and a coveted spot on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.
Your all-time favourite place to eat?
One of the best experiences I’ve had recently was at Mercia in Stellenbosch. Service-wise, food-wise, it was fantastic.
Gifted: Prescillia Avenel-Delpha
Image: Supplied
Favourite drink?
I love wine. I like to try everything, but I love chenin. Otherwise, a good brandy and Coke.
If money were no object, what would your dream buy be?
I play a bit of guitar and I’m always buying new instruments, so I would fill my music room.
What is the most rewarding aspect of your work?
We have open kitchens in all of our restaurants and sometimes you can see someone enjoying something. It’s pretty awesome.
Image: Supplied
What is the most exciting thing about working in the SA culinary world right now?
It’s crazy to see the difference between how it is now and how it was when we started. We opened our restaurants in a completely different way and were scared that people weren’t going to like it, but it worked out quite well.
Your favourite small town?
I love going to the Swartland and a wine farm there called Kalmoesfontein (where I got married).
What is a great gift you received recently?
We did a collaboration with Lello’s Deli and had truffle on the menu. We don’t normally have international ingredients but they’re Italian and they ordered an extra fresh truffle for me as a gift.
Your most recent favourite destination?
Bologna, Italy. I just want to go there and eat for a week or two.
Your best cooking tip?
It’s a very simple one — add spice from the beginning. A lot of people only season towards the end and then the dish doesn’t build up flavour.
Where do you find your greatest power?
My partner. We love the same things, and she pushes me to get to where I want to be.
What are you listening to?
At the moment I’m into bluesy rock bass, so I listen to a band called All Them Witches quite a lot.
Image: Emi Cristea / 123RF
What makes you happiest?
My dogs.
What’s your earliest memory of cooking?
When we were kids, my dad used to make the best potjie ever in our front yard.
Your favourite clothing brand?
Freedom of Movement.
Image: Supplied
The one indulgence you would never forgo?
Pizza.
Your favourite way to spend a Sunday morning?
Some coffee in bed, a little cuddle with my dogs, and then going out for breakfast or brunch.
You might also like...
Gifted: Tsakani Mashaba
Gifted: Kat van Duinen
Gifted: Hangwani Nengovhela
From the August edition of Wanted, 2025