Sometimes, The Other Person is in your local grocery store, blissfully oblivious as they block your access to the tomatoes while they discuss the latest exploits of Marmaduke, their child/spouse/Great Dane, with some poor trapped soul. Or they’re sitting at the next table in the quiet coffee shop you’ve retreated to, with a New Yorker tote bag, recording (or worse, listening to) what seems like an 80-minute voice note.
Should you hike or explore caves, you will encounter The Other Person hiking or spelunking, accompanied always by their trusty Bluetooth speaker. At the concert you’ve paid good money to attend, they will be a row ahead of you singing loudly while recording the whole thing on their phone. At the theatre, they will arrive five minutes into the play, clomping loudly to get to their seat in front of you. Andyes, that’s The Other Person in the movie theatre, with their cell phone’s brightness turned all the way up, the one who talks in the quiet bits and saunters out half-way through the film, never to return.
Traditionally, we’re taught that The Other Person is to be regarded with suspicion. Your parents, ever watchful for the easy lesson, probably pointed them out as an example of what you should try not to be. It’s usually someone doing something without due care or consideration for the people around them.
My mother had a particular horror of people opening and eating things in the supermarket without having paid for them first, and so I always feel as though I’m witnessing a robbery whenever I see The Other Person scarfing down a bag of crisps as they do their weekly shopping. It’s lazy to blame our parents for all our neuroses, but I imagine they probably have to shoulder a fair amount of the blame for the way we become intrigued or disgusted or are made anxious by the behaviour of others.
It’s a silly neurosis to care so much about what The Other Person is doing, and many people more sensible than I rarely give The Other Person a second thought. But we live in a society, and societies are collectives organised by brief encounters with strangers, most of whom we’ll never see again. The enigma of otherness is one of humanity’s great, enduring entertainments. Is he actually ordering a steak bigger than his head? And why is he driving something that sounds like a fireworks factory? And why is she buying a book by JK Rowling in this day and age? When we see people acting outside the standards of human competency, it’s an arresting spectacle.
The truism that “hell is other people” should always be accompanied by film director Jean Renoir’s pithy dictum that “the real hell of life is that everyone has their reasons”. We live in an age of extraordinary individualism, and consequently an age when the social boundlessness of The Other Person is on constant display. If we’re clear-headed about why the actions of The Other Person rankle us so, the reality is that we really resent the freedom they claim when they don’t care that people — us — may be watching them. To not give a moment’s thought to the rules we’ve erected like traffic cones throughout our social world is to express — however briefly — one’s true apartness from the social matrix.
For years, life seemed to be organised around presenting only the best parts of yourself to the outside world. Many of us live in deep and eternal fear of being The Other Person— who wants to be the subject of a derisive anecdote told by A Better Person? — and this collective fear is what has undergirded humanity’s superficially better nature. We let people in when the lane merges. We don’t play Beyoncé at concert-level volume when our neighbours are trying to sleep. We communicate to the world that we are sane, rational, fundamentally good people.
However, as Tom Waits so poetically put it, “You can drive out nature with a pitchfork, but it always comes roaring back again.” Our present world is awash with public foolishness, and as long as we retain our ability to spot The Other Person, perhaps we’re keeping the tide from overwhelming us completely.
For all of that, hardly a day goes by without my marvelling at the exploits of The Other Person. It occurs to me that my world would be poorer for their absence, like a favourite show suddenly cancelled after a long run. What would replace the comedy of the stranger? It also occurs to me that while I’m looking at The Other Person, someone somewhere is probably regarding me with similar pity and confusion. Perhaps this is society’s great balancing act.
The smarts
Dr Wamuwi Mbao: The Other Person
“The enigma of otherness is one of humanity’s great, enduring entertainments.Is he actually ordering a steak bigger than his head?”
Image: Supplied
Let’s talk about The Other Person. You know who they are. They present themselves to you throughout your day as you go about in the world.
The world of The Other Person is a complex mystery. As you watch them making a spectacular hash of a parallel parking or being driven in the passenger seat with their feet on the dashboard in heroic defiance of all safety concerns, you’ve probably wondered how The Other Person has survived being a person for this long.
Or perhaps you’ve witnessed The Other Person performing their unique dopamine burst pantomime of leaping to their feet to be first in line when the boarding gate opens. Wherever you go, there they are.
Dr Wamuwi Mbao: “In NewThingFontein, things are on the up and up”
Sometimes, The Other Person is in your local grocery store, blissfully oblivious as they block your access to the tomatoes while they discuss the latest exploits of Marmaduke, their child/spouse/Great Dane, with some poor trapped soul. Or they’re sitting at the next table in the quiet coffee shop you’ve retreated to, with a New Yorker tote bag, recording (or worse, listening to) what seems like an 80-minute voice note.
Should you hike or explore caves, you will encounter The Other Person hiking or spelunking, accompanied always by their trusty Bluetooth speaker. At the concert you’ve paid good money to attend, they will be a row ahead of you singing loudly while recording the whole thing on their phone. At the theatre, they will arrive five minutes into the play, clomping loudly to get to their seat in front of you. Andyes, that’s The Other Person in the movie theatre, with their cell phone’s brightness turned all the way up, the one who talks in the quiet bits and saunters out half-way through the film, never to return.
Traditionally, we’re taught that The Other Person is to be regarded with suspicion. Your parents, ever watchful for the easy lesson, probably pointed them out as an example of what you should try not to be. It’s usually someone doing something without due care or consideration for the people around them.
My mother had a particular horror of people opening and eating things in the supermarket without having paid for them first, and so I always feel as though I’m witnessing a robbery whenever I see The Other Person scarfing down a bag of crisps as they do their weekly shopping. It’s lazy to blame our parents for all our neuroses, but I imagine they probably have to shoulder a fair amount of the blame for the way we become intrigued or disgusted or are made anxious by the behaviour of others.
It’s a silly neurosis to care so much about what The Other Person is doing, and many people more sensible than I rarely give The Other Person a second thought. But we live in a society, and societies are collectives organised by brief encounters with strangers, most of whom we’ll never see again. The enigma of otherness is one of humanity’s great, enduring entertainments. Is he actually ordering a steak bigger than his head? And why is he driving something that sounds like a fireworks factory? And why is she buying a book by JK Rowling in this day and age? When we see people acting outside the standards of human competency, it’s an arresting spectacle.
The truism that “hell is other people” should always be accompanied by film director Jean Renoir’s pithy dictum that “the real hell of life is that everyone has their reasons”. We live in an age of extraordinary individualism, and consequently an age when the social boundlessness of The Other Person is on constant display. If we’re clear-headed about why the actions of The Other Person rankle us so, the reality is that we really resent the freedom they claim when they don’t care that people — us — may be watching them. To not give a moment’s thought to the rules we’ve erected like traffic cones throughout our social world is to express — however briefly — one’s true apartness from the social matrix.
For years, life seemed to be organised around presenting only the best parts of yourself to the outside world. Many of us live in deep and eternal fear of being The Other Person— who wants to be the subject of a derisive anecdote told by A Better Person? — and this collective fear is what has undergirded humanity’s superficially better nature. We let people in when the lane merges. We don’t play Beyoncé at concert-level volume when our neighbours are trying to sleep. We communicate to the world that we are sane, rational, fundamentally good people.
However, as Tom Waits so poetically put it, “You can drive out nature with a pitchfork, but it always comes roaring back again.” Our present world is awash with public foolishness, and as long as we retain our ability to spot The Other Person, perhaps we’re keeping the tide from overwhelming us completely.
For all of that, hardly a day goes by without my marvelling at the exploits of The Other Person. It occurs to me that my world would be poorer for their absence, like a favourite show suddenly cancelled after a long run. What would replace the comedy of the stranger? It also occurs to me that while I’m looking at The Other Person, someone somewhere is probably regarding me with similar pity and confusion. Perhaps this is society’s great balancing act.
Dr Wamuwi Mbao: Everybody needs good neighbours
The M word
Dr Wamuwi Mbao: The fine art of surfacing
From the August edition of Wanted, 2025