According to one theory making the rounds, what's happened is an impassive glare — the “Gen Z stare”. There's several theories as to why, even when working in customer-facing positions, instead of delighting in the interchange with the person placing the order or greeting the older punter you're serving with generally accepted protocols once universally observed (especially with your elders), Gen Zs simply stare into the middle distance, freaking the sweet bejesus out of their interlocutors.
Theories abound — from living the best part of their lives on screens where they don't need to show any emotion or even learn the nuance of actual human facial expressions, to spending a good proportion of their tender lives in lockdown, this generation has simply not learnt how to make eye contact and follow it up with a soothing interchange of the kinds of sweet nothings that have lubricated social interactions since we roamed the open plains.
A lot of them also appear to be saying that they just don’t wanna. The three-year-old wolfling is deep in the “no” stage of life. “Do you want an ice cream?” “No!” “Do you want a water pistol?” “No.” Three seconds later he's the happy recipient of both and in the next minute or two, he's deep into the “terrorising his elders” phase by thoroughly applying the contents of the ice cream and the water pistol to their neat and tidy garments with wild abandon.
“No” is just the posture of the moment. Who can blame Gen Z for their vacant stare of “no”? It’s not like we've bequeathed a wondrous halcyon future, full of light and joy and human agency, to these okes. They're going to contend with some real clangers if the boomers in charge and their tech bro backers have their way. Fascism, in an overheated world with a side order of nuclear apocalypse, probably deserves a face more like Edvard Munch's famous Scream painting. Failing that (because really, what's the actual point?), a deadpan glare is probably the only self-respecting look to give anyone daring to question them with self-evident inanities like “How are you?”
Last Word
Aspasia Karras: The blank stare of Gen Z greetings
Perhaps the real world lacks sufficient appeal, says writer Aspasia Karras
I've been hanging out with “wolves”. They're three and six years old a piece and come with my brother. They howl at the moon, they bay for attention, they're delightful, charming and contrarian. When they're very tired they sit on their devices and self-soothe with some version of Roblox — apparently one of the most popular games in the world — where they appear to wander aimlessly in a gaudy pastel dystopia, gathering dollars to buy floating dragons. “Oh look,” said the older wolfling, “my brother has joined us.” I was understandably mystified as my little nephew, her brother, was sitting right next to us, possibly sun struck and dehydrated. But she was ensconced inside the virtual casino where both were now hard at play, purchasing stuff with alacrity.
This game, which I was informed is “wonderful in every way”, is all very well as a training ground in virtual money mining and vapid costume changes, and these particular “wild things” had just spent the day engaging in extreme amounts of outdoor activity ,so I didn't begrudge them their future training in bitcoin accrual — but I do wonder at this uphill battle we're imposing on our kids for maximising “in real life” experience.
The global state of play is bleak. It’s not like our world is safer and more child friendly — parents long for places to let their children roam free and wild but between plagues, bombs and pornographers, childhood seems pretty much imperiled. What happens when this set of children grow up?
