Retang Phaahla's sartorial choices are emblematic of the considered approach she applies to almost everything she does
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
At the recent glorious gala dinner where Veuve Clicquot — the champagne house built by the eponymous widow in the 18th century — celebrated the South African leg of their Bold Woman Award, the delightful Retang Phaahla took her laurels in a contemporary Sepedi-inspired frock.
The co-founder and CEO of Setšong Tea Crafters looked both fresh and steeped in culture, which essentially embodies her working philosophy and the ethos that brought her to the podium in the first place.
Over tea taken in our separate locations — me in airport transit and Retang huddled down against the cold in her mother’s kitchen — I quickly realise that her sartorial choices are emblematic of the considered approach she applies to almost everything she does. Not least to tea.
There are in my opinion few drinks that can compete with tea on a scale of one to comfort, so I am delighted to hear from Retang that we South Africans have been living under the Rooibos rock for far too long. It transpires that we have more varietals than we know and her mission, along with her co-founder mother, is to spread the word and build a sustainable global agribusiness at the same time.
Retang studied and worked as a quantity surveyor, but it was her mother’s community activism that inspired her as a child and resulted in several projects of her own, setting the scene for the booming passion-driven tea business they run in partnership with the community she grew up in.
“In 2017 I was on a three-week break between one job and another to refresh and reset, and my mother and I decided to use this time to help her out with this idea of the tea business. On the day I was meant to start the new job I realised I needed to do this full-time.”
It is their passion for indigenous knowledge and working with the community that drives them.
“These two tea varieties — Tepane and Diya — are made from indigenous plants that have been consumed for generations by the elderly members of the Bapedi tribe in Sekhukhune,” says Retang.
“There's a great deal of history and heritage associated with this tea, but what was really gratifying was we collaborated with the department of science, technology & innovation, who have a programme about indigenous knowledge, and they helped us develop the product.” They showed that the health benefits community elders claimed for the teas were supported by science.
“It’s really exciting for us to break stereotypes around rural and traditional plants and contexts and to elevate them, tell the story, and then modern consumers carry the story and indigenous knowledge forward.”
I wonder what advice she would give women with a passion project. “Be bold, take the leap of faith. It sounds cheesy but every dream is important and significant — and never forget the power of community.
“South Africa is the third most biodiverse country in the world, and most of our biological resources are located in the rural areas, where they have been used for centuries within traditional knowledge systems to build and strengthen the body, nourish and rejuvenate the skin and heal ailments.
“Most of the knowledge resides with the elders, and by working with the rural co-operatives — most of them developed by a community development organisation called Siyaphila Youth Support Services — we stimulate the local economy and preserve ancient knowledge and wellness traditions.
“Herbs were used to restore balance in the body long before pharmacies existed. What we now call 'herbal tea' was once known as dijo tša dihlare, foods and drinks used to heal.”
