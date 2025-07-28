Shaldon Kopman
Designer and stylist Shaldon Kopman founded Naked Ape in 2005, blending African heritage with his eco-conscious philosophy. After a notable hiatus he returned to the runway and relaunched Naked Ape with the AW25 Afro Monks collection at SA Fashion Week in 2024. His SS25 collection, “Urban Camo”, created with botanical artist Ira Bekker, is a powerful meditation on slow fashion and conscious luxury.

Where do we find you mentally and creatively?

Mentally, I’m in a good place — stable, grounded and grateful. Creatively? Everywhere and nowhere all at once! I tend to get bursts of inspiration at the most unpredictable times — 2am, mid-convo, or while cooking. There’s no map, just moments.

What are your essential grooming products?

Nature knows best. I’m all about natural oils, home-crafted soaps, and SK artisanal fragrances — yes, I make my own.

Favourite scent?

I love a good earthy mix like patchouli, sandalwood, bergamot, and ylang-ylang. It’s grounding and elevating at the same time.

What does celebrating 15 years of Naked Ape mean to you?

It’s surreal. One day you’re stitching the first piece, the next you’re reflecting on 15 years of storytelling through fabric. Every garment carries a memory. I’m deeply thankful to everyone: team members past and present and especially our loyal clients. They’ve kept this dream alive.

Favourite room in the house?

Definitely the kitchen. It’s where magic happens, sometimes on the stove, sometimes in conversation.

Who are your design icons?

Clive Rundle for his mind, Giorgio Armani for his elegance, and Alexander McQueen for that fearless edge.

Favourite place to eat?

Home, always. Food tastes better with soul. That said, I still miss Kaylee’s Eatery — plant-based brilliance gone too soon.

Favourite drink?

Jasmine green tea by day and, for special occasions, a smooth 15-year-old Van Ryn’s brandy. Never together though.

What have been the revelations of working with Ira Bekker on your SS25 Urban Camo collection?

Ira and I had collaborated before, so the rhythm was already there. Her knowledge of botanical printing is next level and she just gets the vision. She’s a real artist.

What are you reading at the moment?

The Road to Character by David Brooks.

Last travel destination that knocked your socks off?

Algiers. Work took me there last year and, wow, it shook me in all the right ways. Beauty, grit, intensity. Socks thoroughly knocked.

Favourite way to spend a Sunday morning?

Slow. Quiet. No alarm clocks. Just me, some tea, and maybe a good book or my thoughts.

If money were no object, what would your dream buy be?

A textile mill focused solely on natural, biodegradable fabrics. And a house on a hill with an ocean view, somewhere along the Garden Route. I can see it already.

Your greatest luxury?

Peace. A well-rested body. And sleep — deep, delicious sleep. That’s the kind of luxury that money can’t buy.

