"The Empress Eugénie, Wearing the Sash of the Order of Queen Maria Luisa (Eugénie de Montijo, 1826–1920, Condesa de Teba)" by Franz Xaver Winterhalter, 1854, oil on canvas.
Image: Musée d’Orsay

375,000

The number of Lego bricks that one Lego brick can support before it’s crushed — this would be a tower of over 3.4km.

1927

The year the Kennard Novelty Company supervisor, William Fuld, fell to his death from the roof of a factory. Fuld made his fortune selling Ouija boards and claimed the board told him to build the factory in question. 

7

The number of seconds it takes for most customers to form an impression of a brand, based on the packaging and graphic communication. 

33

The number of top-100 brands with logos that feature the colour blue. 

Lego blocks
Image: Jason Leung/Unsplash

Fashion In Numbers

From the percentage of fashion designers who are women to the century in which high heels first made their appearance
Voices
3 months ago

81

The percentage of people more likely to remember a brand’s colour that its name. 

1916

The year TJ Cobden Sanderson, the founder of the Doves Press and the designer of its legendary font, dumped thousands of kilograms of the typeface into the Thames to prevent his business partner from using it. 

1455

The year Johannes Gutenberg printed the 42-line Bible, using the Textura (textualis) typeface. This was the first major book printed with movable metal type. 

The founder of the Doves Press, TJ Cobden Sanderson, 1902
Image: Supplied

1853

The year Louis Vuitton became the personal box maker and packer of Eugénie, the wife of France’s Napoleon III and empress of France. 

9

The number of areas covered in a in feng shui bagua (“eight”) map. Each area relates to a different life circumstance and has corresponding shapes, seasons, colours and elements. At the centre (the ninth area) is the person in question. 

5,500

The age of the world’s oldest known leather shoe, found in Armenia and showing impressive cobbling skills.

