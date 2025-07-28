375,000
The number of Lego bricks that one Lego brick can support before it’s crushed — this would be a tower of over 3.4km.
1927
The year the Kennard Novelty Company supervisor, William Fuld, fell to his death from the roof of a factory. Fuld made his fortune selling Ouija boards and claimed the board told him to build the factory in question.
7
The number of seconds it takes for most customers to form an impression of a brand, based on the packaging and graphic communication.
33
The number of top-100 brands with logos that feature the colour blue.
A numbers game
Design by numbers
From the number of bricks one Lego can support to the year Louis Vuitton became the personal box maker for the empress of France
Image: Musée d’Orsay
375,000
The number of Lego bricks that one Lego brick can support before it’s crushed — this would be a tower of over 3.4km.
1927
The year the Kennard Novelty Company supervisor, William Fuld, fell to his death from the roof of a factory. Fuld made his fortune selling Ouija boards and claimed the board told him to build the factory in question.
7
The number of seconds it takes for most customers to form an impression of a brand, based on the packaging and graphic communication.
33
The number of top-100 brands with logos that feature the colour blue.
Image: Jason Leung/Unsplash
Fashion In Numbers
81
The percentage of people more likely to remember a brand’s colour that its name.
1916
The year TJ Cobden Sanderson, the founder of the Doves Press and the designer of its legendary font, dumped thousands of kilograms of the typeface into the Thames to prevent his business partner from using it.
1455
The year Johannes Gutenberg printed the 42-line Bible, using the Textura (textualis) typeface. This was the first major book printed with movable metal type.
Image: Supplied
1853
The year Louis Vuitton became the personal box maker and packer of Eugénie, the wife of France’s Napoleon III and empress of France.
9
The number of areas covered in a in feng shui bagua (“eight”) map. Each area relates to a different life circumstance and has corresponding shapes, seasons, colours and elements. At the centre (the ninth area) is the person in question.
5,500
The age of the world’s oldest known leather shoe, found in Armenia and showing impressive cobbling skills.
You might also like...
New faces
Party favours
Best foot forward