From July 24 - 27, RX Africa will host 100% Design, Africa’s finest international design fair. Held annually at the Sandton International Convention Centre, the showcase sees a gathering of the cream of the interior and adjacent design industries, bringing together “an array of domains, from furniture and product design to technology and art.” Wanted was there in 2024, collaborating on a booth with some of our friends in the industry. We spent the weekend meeting and chatting to our readers, crafters, and collaborators.
The more formal conversations took the form of a series of recorded interviews with our partners, and over the last few months, as we built up to this year’s fair, we have shared those conversations. We spoke to Bielle Bellingham (then Executive Creative Director of Decorex and 100% Design); the artist Fhatuwani Mukheli and Zanele Kumalo, Associate Director at Kalashnikov Gallery. All these conversations can be accessed on our archive.
In this episode, we speak with Greg Gamble, interior designer and co-owner of Tonic Design. Greg takes us through, among other things, about the transformative nature of design fairs; the convergence of art and design; the future of African design and the Tonic approach to design projects.
Remember to like, subscribe, share, and talk about the podcast, so we can share our work with as many of you as possible. You can find us on Iono, Spotify and Apple Podcasts. We are @wantedonlinesa on the socials, and we update wantedonlinesa.co.za daily.
100% Design Futures: Greg Gamble
The interior designer and Tonic co-founder on the transformative nature of design fairs and the future of African design
Image: Supplied
