What are you reading/listening to?Currently reading Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, a poetic and powerful reflection on identity, motherhood, and memory. On the playlist: Afro-Deep House, Keinemusik, and the queen of cool, SA DJ Desiree.
What makes you happiest?
Making others happy — family, friends, colleagues, clients. That joy is contagious. It fuels me.
Your best tech travel gadgets?
My Revolut card. It makes me feel like a true global citizen. And my portable charger.
Your favourite clothing brands?
Chanel for timeless elegance. Sézane and Kujten for effortless French cool. Zara & Poetry for when fashion cravings strike fast.
What is the one indulgence you would never forgo?
Dark chocolate. Always. Ideally paired with a good book, a killer playlist, or a delicious red wine.
Gifted: Prescillia Avenel-Delpha
On the importance of roots, purpose, and good champagne
Image: Supplied
A visionary leader in digital innovation and inclusion, Prescillia Avenel-Delpha works to expand access to education and economic opportunities. Now leading the transformation of Trace+, Trace’s new streaming platform, she fuses entertainment and empowerment to reconnect the Afro-Caribbean diaspora with its roots. As co-founder of the African & Afro-Descendant Women Impact Network (ADWIN), she tackles barriers to education, leadership, healthcare, and economic inclusion for African and Afro-descendant women.
Image: Hotel L'Eldorado Paris
From where do you access your greatest power?
From my family and my roots. They’re my anchor and compass, reminding me daily of where I come from and where I’m headed.
What are your essential grooming products?
A carefully curated mix! Clarins Multi-Active Jour for a daily glow, Africology Shea Butter for deep nourishment, Dermastine Face Suncare Cream SPF 50 for that SA-sun-shielded glow, Guerlain Terracotta blush, and Chanel for lips. Sisley’s waterproof eyeliner stays on through emails, meetings, and meltdowns. Bonus: Be Bright Luminate Collagen for that glow-from-within magic.
Your all-time favourite place to eat?
L’Eldorado in Paris. A total gem for refined French cuisine, hidden-garden vibes, and wine-fuelled girl talk. Also, The LivingRoom in Summerhill Guest Estate, Durban/Pinetown — local, seasonal, and full of soul, with an incredible wine cellar and delightful surprises every time you visit.
Image: Amazon
Favourite drink? Champagne, of course — I am French, after all!
If money were no object, what would your dream buy be?
A mas Provençal in the south of France — 10 dreamy bedrooms to host family and friends, surrounded by lavender fields, laughter, and long, sun-drenched lunches.
What is the most rewarding aspect of your work?
Purpose. The fact that I get to wake up and build platforms and partnerships that empower and uplift others — that’s the kind of work that feeds the soul.
What is the most exciting thing about luxury right now?
Luxury is evolving, it’s no longer just about price tags but also about purpose. It’s about sustainability, craftsmanship, cultural authenticity, and experiences that move the heart. Luxury is finally getting personal. And I love it.
Image: Léa Jacquemin/Unsplash
Your favourite small town?
Como, Italy. The colours, the calm, the lake ... it’s like living in a watercolour dream.
What is a great gift you received recently?
A mother-of-pearl medal from Maison Lepage, engraved with both of my sons’ initials. My husband nailed Christmas — thoughtful, timeless, and full of meaning. (You’ll find it at L’Atelier Paris if you’re curious.)
Image: Woolworths
Your most recent favourite destination?
A tough tie: skiing in Val d’Isère in the French Alps or soaking up the sun and vibes in Zanzibar.
Your best travel tip?
Use ChatGPT to plan smart, stylish, and budget-friendly adventures (yes, I said it 😉). And always talk to locals — they’ll lead you to the magic Google doesn’t know.
Your favourite room in the house?
The open-plan kitchen/living room is where the magic happens. Cooking with the kids, dancing between dishes, or last-minute prep while guests arrive.
Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
From the May edition of Wanted, 2025