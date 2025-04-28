What does prioritising African craft and innovation teach you?
Gifted: Tsakani Mashaba
On craft, alignment, and her many sources of inspiration
Image: Courtesy of Jaguar
Tsakani Mashaba is the creative force behind Hamethop, the ready-to-wear and accessory brand that prioritises artisanal African craft and innovation, blending textiles with architecture, art, and the continent’s stories.
With a label name that references the Hamites of ancient Cush (of which Ethiopia forms part), Mashaba works with the idea of a less colonised Africa as the springboard of her design ethos.
Image: Supplied
From where do you access your greatest power?
From God, through alignment with my purpose. It’s where I find strength and calm.
What are your essential grooming products?
Candles that set the mood, Korean skincare, and essential oils that feel grounding.
Favourite scent?
Thomas Kosmala No. 10
Image: Supplied
A building everyone should visit before they die?
The rock-hewn churches of Lalibela in Ethiopia. It’s a place that feels timeless
Your favourite way to spend a Sunday morning?
Soft music, candles burning, and no rush. Just quiet moments to ease into the day.
Favourite place to eat out?
The Shortmarket Club in Joburg
What would you never find in your fridge?
No soft drinks, no processed cheese. Only fresh, honest ingredients.
Image: Supplied
The last travel destination you visited that knocked your socks off?
Sussurro, Mozambique, was unforgettable. Quiet luxury surrounded by nature
Who’s your fashion icon?
Ulyana Sergeenko. Her style tells a story. Feminine, elegant, and beautifully considered
Image: Courtesy of Ulyana Sergeenko
What does prioritising African craft and innovation teach you?
That true craft is intentional — it’s found in patience, detail, and mastery.
What is the most inspiring thing ever said to you?
“Be still long enough to hear the voice of your past, present, and future.”
What’s your favourite part of your home?
My garden — it’s where we play, unwind, and connect.
What is the most positive thing about money?
Its ability to create access — to travel, to learn, and to build something meaningful.
Image: @insignaonline
What makes you happiest?
Time with my children, exploring new places, and creating with purpose.
What are you reading?
In the Footsteps of Mr. Kurtz, by Michela Wrong. It’s rich with history and insight.
A great gift you were given recently?
A Malian Awa Meité robe. It’s beautifully crafted and deeply personal
What’s your ultimate luxury?
The freedom to travel and grow my own food. Living slowly, but meaningfully.
