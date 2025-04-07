From July 24 - 27, RX Africa will host 100% Design, Africa’s finest international design fair. Held annually at the Sandton International Convention Centre, the showcase sees a gathering of the cream of the interior and adjacent design industry, bringing together “an array of domains, from furniture and product design to technology and art.”
Wanted was there in 2024, collaborating on a booth with some of our friends in the industry, and spent the weekend meeting and chatting to our readers, crafters, and collaborators. The more formal conversations took the form of a series of recorded interviews with our partners, and over the next few months, as we build up to this year’s fair, we will be sharing those conversations with Biele Bellingham (then Executive Creative Director of Decorex and 100% Design); Greg Gamble and Phillipe Van Der Merwe of Tonic Design; the artist Fhatuwani Mukheli and associate director at Kalashnikovv Gallery Zanele Kumalo.
In this episode of the Wanted Podcast, we begin with Kumalo, a seasoned journalist, editor, cultural curator, commentator, and tastemaker. She speaks, amongst other things, about the transformative nature of design fairs; the convergence of art and design; the cult of design personality and the future of African design.
Remember to like, subscribe, share, and talk about to the podcast, so we can share our work with as many of you as possible.
We are @wantedonlinesa on the socials and update our website wantedonline.co.za daily.
Wanted Podcast
100% Design Futures: Zanele Kumalo
Associate Director at Kalashnikovv Gallery Zanele Kumalo on the transformative nature of design fairs; the convergence of art and design and the future of African design
