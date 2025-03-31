Veronica King’s work is about reshaping power, amplifying the voices of the marginalised, and building a world where leadership is conscious and courageous. She is an executive coach; diversity, equity, and inclusion strategist; and leadership expert.
As the founder and CEO of Emuthini Consulting, she works at the intersection of diversity, equity, inclusion, and leadership consciousness, empowering organisations to embed justice, accountability, and psychological safety into their culture. She has spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives, including co-leading the SA Pavilion at the 2024 Venice Biennale.
From where do you access your greatest power?
My lived experiences and ancestral wisdom. Alignment with my purpose, deep human connections, and the transformative work I do in the world.
Gifted: Veronica King
On the value of connection, accountability, and intentional self-care
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
What does power mean to you?
Power is not about control — it is about influence, accountability, and creating meaningful impact.
What is essential to your grooming routine?
Intentional self-care — exfoliation (face and body), jade gua sha for my face, nourishing moisturiser made with natural oils, and manicures and pedicures.
What is your favourite scent?
Aesop’s Marrakech, with woody, spicy, and floral tones, and Etro’s Paisley, which is discreet with sensual undertones.
Image: Supplied
What is your ultimate luxury?
Solitude — being on my own in my home — and a full-body massage on a beach in Mauritius.
What are you reading / listening to?
I am reading A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara and listening to an audiobook: The Wild Edge of Sorrow by Francis Weller. Music — Jalen Ngonda, Come Around and Love Me.
Image: Gorunway
What is the most positive thing about money?
Freedom and opportunity. The ability to support personal and professional growth. I often share with my daughter that generosity is important — it always comes back, that’s why it is called currency.
Your favourite way to spend a Sunday morning?
A slow start with a cup of matcha with my daughter, reflection on the week, and journalling, followed by a walk with our posh poodle at Emmarentia Dam (Joburg).
Image: Supplied
Your favourite places to eat out?
Ottolenghi Notting Hill, London, and a friend’s kitchen table. Your favourite city in the world? London.
Your best travel tip?
Be curious and spontaneous and always carry a scarf.
A building everyone should visit before they die?
La Sagrada Familia (Barcelona, Spain).
Image: Supplied
What are your favourite clothing brands?
I love many: Marianne Fassler, Viviers, Black Coffee, Africa Your Time Is Now, Comme des Garçons, Massimo Dutti, Adolfo Dominguez, Tod’s, and Tiaan Nagel.
A tech gadget you couldn’t live without?
My iPhone/iPad — it has everything: my music, Kindle, audiobooks, journal, diary, emails, photos, and more.
Image: Supplied
If money were no object, what would your dream buy be?
A small cottage with big windows for natural light, in the middle of a forest with a sea view or close to a river, for solitude, silent retreats, and delicious meals. A vegetable and healing herb garden.
What’s the one indulgence you would never forgo?
Champagne, of course!
From the March edition of Wanted, 2025