We are pleased to share that Business Day Wanted, your favourite luxury lifestyle magazine, has a new editor. As of the current March issue, Aspasia Karras has jumped into the hotseat, with previous editor and host of this podcast, Siphiwe Mpye, starting a new role as the Strategic Revenue and Growth Manager.
In this interview, recorded recently on Business Day Television, Aspasia talks about her new role, the evolution of Wanted and the meaning of magazines in a digital first world.
This podcast is available on Iono, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Meet Wanted’s new Editor
