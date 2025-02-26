Establishing a successful and sustainable fashion brand is no small feat. But infusing garments with joy and purpose is an achievement of an entirely new magnitude
In this episode of the Wanted Podcast, our fashion assistant Jennifer Krug speaks with Olivia Kennaway, the visionary founder of Asha Eleven. Raised in the heart of Kenya and later studying fashion design in Cape Town, Olivia has built a career in ethical fashion. From working with the UK-based Ethical Fashion Forum to establishing sustainable manufacturing facilities and running her own brand, she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience.
In this conversation, we delve into Kennaway's journey—exploring her inspiration, craftsmanship, resilience, and commitment to responsible production. We begin by asking her “Who is Olivia Kennaway?”
Wanted Podcast
Behind Asha Eleven with Olivia Kennaway
In this episode of the Wanted Podcast, we delve into the fashion designer’s journey—exploring her inspiration, craftsmanship, resilience, and commitment to responsible production
Image: Supplied
Establishing a successful and sustainable fashion brand is no small feat. But infusing garments with joy and purpose is an achievement of an entirely new magnitude
In this episode of the Wanted Podcast, our fashion assistant Jennifer Krug speaks with Olivia Kennaway, the visionary founder of Asha Eleven. Raised in the heart of Kenya and later studying fashion design in Cape Town, Olivia has built a career in ethical fashion. From working with the UK-based Ethical Fashion Forum to establishing sustainable manufacturing facilities and running her own brand, she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience.
In this conversation, we delve into Kennaway's journey—exploring her inspiration, craftsmanship, resilience, and commitment to responsible production. We begin by asking her “Who is Olivia Kennaway?”