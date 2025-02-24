70 000 000
The potential gross value, in US dollars, that the increased uptake of regenerative agriculture could add to sub-Saharan economies by 2040.
10 000 000
The estimated number of hectares of forest cut down globally each year, mostly to clear land for agriculture.
65
The increase in the percentage of people who believe in reincarnation compared to 20 years ago, according to Gallup.
A Numbers Game
New faces
From the increase in the percentage of people who believe in reincarnation to the number of trees being planted by Conservation International in the Amazon in areas previously cleared for pastureland
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
2000
The number of craftspeople involved in the restoration of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris after a devastating fire in April 2019.
8000
The number of kilometres the “Great Green Wall” will stretch across the Sahel once completed — a mosaic of forested land, farmland, and grassland meant to halt aridification.
2017
The year the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg was erected. The Herzog & de Meuron-designed structure sits atop a warehouse built in 1963 and has become the most recognisable building in the city.
Image: Supplied / Arpina Shop
200
The estimated number of Van Gogh artworks a mostly untrained caretaker restored at a museum in Den Hague in the 1920s and 1930s.
2006
The year our solar system shed a planet — Pluto was demoted to “dwarf planet”, to the outrage of some. Others considered this move a welcome recognition of changing perspectives of the universe.
Image: Supplied
900 000 000
The number of hectares of new forest — an area the size of the us — that would remove two-thirds of the 300 gigatons of carbon humans have added to the atmosphere since the 1800s, according to the UN.
73 000 000
The number of trees being planted by Conservation International in the Amazon in areas previously cleared for pastureland. It’s the largest reforestation project in history.
