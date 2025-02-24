Notre-Dame Cathedral-Paris, France
Image: Supplied

70 000 000

 

The potential gross value, in US dollars, that the increased uptake of regenerative agriculture could add to sub-Saharan economies by 2040.

 

10 000 000

The estimated number of hectares of forest cut down globally each year, mostly to clear land for agriculture.

 

65

The increase in the percentage of people who believe in reincarnation compared to 20 years ago, according to Gallup.

 

Soybean field
Image: Supplied

2000

The number of craftspeople involved in the restoration of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris after a devastating fire in April 2019.

 

8000

The number of kilometres the “Great Green Wall” will stretch across the Sahel once completed — a mosaic of forested land, farmland, and grassland meant to halt aridification.

 

2017

The year the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg was erected. The Herzog & de Meuron-designed structure sits atop a warehouse built in 1963 and has become the most recognisable building in the city.

 

Vincent van Gogh, The Entrance to the Pawn Bank The Hague, The Hague March 1882, 1853 -1890
Image: Supplied / Arpina Shop

200

The estimated number of Van  Gogh artworks a mostly untrained caretaker restored at a museum in Den Hague in the 1920s and 1930s.

 

2006

The year our solar system shed a planet — Pluto was demoted to “dwarf planet”, to the outrage of some. Others considered this move a welcome recognition of changing perspectives of the universe.

 

Pluto
Image: Supplied

900 000 000

The number of hectares of new forest — an area the size of the us — that would remove two-thirds of the 300 gigatons of carbon humans have added to the atmosphere since the 1800s, according to the UN.

 

73 000 000

The number of trees being planted by Conservation International in the Amazon in areas previously cleared for pastureland. It’s the largest reforestation project in history.

