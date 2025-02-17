Joey Khuvutlu is the founder of Daily, a sustainable, culturally-conscious furniture and homeware brand. He has an extensive background in graphic design and was instrumental in building some of the country’s most notable advertising agencies. Khuvutlu is passionate about making high-quality, functional design accessible to the everyday consumer.
Gifted: Joey Khuvutlu
The designer and founder of Daily on the value of seeking both grounding and inspiration, locally and abroad
Image: Supplied
Joey Khuvutlu is the founder of Daily, a sustainable, culturally-conscious furniture and homeware brand. He has an extensive background in graphic design and was instrumental in building some of the country’s most notable advertising agencies. Khuvutlu is passionate about making high-quality, functional design accessible to the everyday consumer.
Daily will showcase at Cape Town Furniture Week (19-22 February), collaborating with gallery space Under the Aegis.
Where do we find you creatively and emotionally?
Over the past two years of building the Daily brand, I’ve been immersed in learning and experimenting — working to discover and refine my voice and point of view as a designer and maker. As I step into 2025, I feel a stronger sense of grounding and clarity.
Image: Supplied
What does reinvention mean to you?
It’s a natural outcome of learning, experience, and active participation in life.
How does the Daily ethos flow into the naming of your designs?
At Daily, we seek to create contemporary furniture and objects that have global appeal while being rooted in and informed by African design sensibilities and contemporary African popular culture. All our products are named in African languages, paying homage to the energy from which they are created.
What’s your all-time favourite place to eat out?
A recent favourite is the various offerings at Babylonstoren Hotel from Babel Restaurant, The Greenhouse, and The Old Bakery.
What are you reading?
Secrets of Divine Love by A Helwa.
Favourite way to spend a Sunday morning?
Sleeping in.
Your design icon?
Brands such as The Urbanative, Tonic, Dokter and Misses, and Wiid Design are testament to the incredible creativity and craftsmanship that’s coming out of SA. Being part of this community is truly motivating. When it comes to individual designers, Frank Lloyd Wright is a major influence. I have to also mention Virgil Abloh, a true multidisciplinary creative.
The last travel destination that knocked your socks off?
Prague — it blew me away. The galleries, the food, the city itself, and even the zoo.
A great gift you received recently?
An Audio-Technica vinyl turntable from my wife.
What is your ultimate luxury?
A good bed with quality bedding and wholesome, fresh food. These are things many of us take for granted, but in a world — and a country — burdened with so much struggle and poverty, having these every day is truly the ultimate luxury.
From the February edition of Wanted, 2025