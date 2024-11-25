Kat van Duinen is the founder of her namesake luxury fashion brand and leather design house that is all about confident style and timeless investment pieces. Founded in 2010, the brand’s signature sustainable exotic leather pieces and ready-to-wear collections are grounded in a minimalistic aesthetic and accented with Africa’s vibrant spirit.
The annual Norval Foundation x Kat van Duinen Fashion Show — the second such collaboration — took place this month and celebrates Van Duinen’s affection for the continent.
Where do we find you creatively/mentally?
Creatively, I am deeply focused on Africa. One of my many missions is to work with fashion schools to bridge the gap for young designers, giving them access to opportunities from which they’ve traditionally been excluded, especially in areas such as exotic leathers and knitwear. There’s a disconnect between industries that are meant to be symbiotic, and I feel compelled to spearhead that conversation. Of course, all of this can be exhausting. But there’s an African proverb that resonates with me: “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.”
Gifted: Kat van Duinen
On going far, together, and the joys of cinnamon buns
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
What are your essential grooming products?
For nails, I rely on Sorbet. When it comes to hair, I’ve recently fallen in love with Authentic Beauty Concept products — they’re gentle and effective. Since I have extremely sensitive skin, I mostly stick to medical-grade skincare, and Eleni London is my absolute favourite.
Favourite scent?
Freshly baked cinnamon buns.
Your favourite way to spend a Sunday morning?
A 5am workout. Working at my atelier alone or a late lunch with family and/or friends.
Image: Supplied
Favourite places to eat out in Cape Town?
La Colombe or Pier for fine dining. Dorp Hotel for always. Anthm Bar with the most incredible mixologist, Tetsuo Hasegawa, for all things magic.
Favourite drink?
Hot water with lemon. Saltare Cap Classique and wines by Carla Pauw.
What was the last destination that knocked your socks off?
I feel incredibly fortunate that life’s events brought me to settle in Cape Town. The Karoo, in particular, is a place of immense inspiration for me. The richness of textures, the magical light, and the vast, open landscapes are simply unmatched.
Image: Lara Bredenkamp
Why the focus on exotic leather?
It’s Africa’s treasure chest. Exotic leathers make up only 1% of all leathers used globally. These exceptional materials are often exported from Africa in raw or tanned form to become some of the world’s most sought-after accessories. In fact, the most expensive handbag ever sold was the Hermès Himalaya Birkin, made from Nile-crocodile hide. I’ve spent years advocating African luxury while also championing conservation programmes and local employment on ostrich and crocodile farms.
Image: Supplied
What makes you happiest?
Making a difference. Whether it’s creating something new or helping others see the beauty I see — in themselves, in this country, and in the incredible potential of African art and fashion — it’s all about shifting perceptions.
What are you listening to?
I’ve recently found myself listening to my teenage kids’ playlists — their taste has grown on me!
Image: Supplied
A great gift you were given recently?
An invitation to La Scala Theatre in Milan.
What’s your ultimate luxury?
Time. It’s something we can never have enough of, something we can never buy. Time is the most elusive and valuable asset
