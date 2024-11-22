Sybille Scherer
Image: Supplied

President and CEO of Moët & Chandon Sibylle Scherer was in South Africa recently to celebrate Champagne Day with special dinner in collaboration with fashion designer Thebe Magugu. Magugu visited the brand home in Epernay, France and returned inspired to create a one off masterpiece at the intersection of couture and ready to wear.

In this conversation Scherer shares the Moët & Chandon philosophy, talking Savoir-faire, craftsmanship, heritage and sustainability.

