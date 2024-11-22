President and CEO of Moët & Chandon Sibylle Scherer was in South Africa recently to celebrate Champagne Day with special dinner in collaboration with fashion designer Thebe Magugu. Magugu visited the brand home in Epernay, France and returned inspired to create a one off masterpiece at the intersection of couture and ready to wear.
In this conversation Scherer shares the Moët & Chandon philosophy, talking Savoir-faire, craftsmanship, heritage and sustainability.
Wanted Podcast
Celebrating Savoir-faire
In this episode of the Wanted Podcast, our editor Siphiwe Mpye speaks to Sibylle Scherer, President and CEO of Moët & Chandon
Image: Supplied
