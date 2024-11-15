With over two decades of experience in the publishing industry, Mpye spoke reverently about the magazine, which began in 2004 with Gary Cotterell, the editor-at-large of Business Day.
A Legacy in Luxury: Celebrating Wanted’s 20-year milestone
For 20 years, Wanted magazine has set the standard for luxury publications; its anniversary dinner was a celebration of heritage and high-end storytelling
Image: Nicola Lotter
The iconic serif font of Wanted magazine has come to symbolise luxury for business owners, entrepreneurs and socialites alike — representing not only luxury but the heritage, narrative and emotion beneath it.
Wanted magazine’s 20th anniversary grand dinner on November 6 embodied the essence of the publication to a tee as sponsors and contributors gathered to celebrate its legacy.
Hosted at Tang Asian Restaurant in Nelson Mandela Square, the soft candlelight and arrangements of scarlet roses and orchids provided an intimate atmosphere for the appreciation of Business Day’s leading glossy magazine.
In the beginning
Sponsored by FNB, Tang Hospitality, Moët & Chandon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy and Volcan Tequila, relationships carefully cultivated over the years, the evening was sure to be spectacular.
Guests who filtered in were dressed to the nines in glittering floor-length gowns, draped satin numbers or classic, tailored suits, stopping for a photograph or excited salutations next to the proudly displayed November 2024 anniversary issue cover.
Welcomed into the venue with delicious Glenmorangie cocktails or a glass of chilled Moët & Chandon champagne, the eye was drawn to archival editions of Wanted covers which artfully adorned the walls.
Image: Nicola Lotter
Guests explored, drawn to a display of classic timepieces by Swedish watch brand Rado and a wall proudly revealing a timeline of exceptional covers, quality and thoughtful beauty evident right from the magazine’s inception in 2004.
The air was electric with excitement. If they weren’t enjoying a refreshing beverage, attendees floated from person to person, greeting friends, colleagues and new acquaintances. Settling into allocated seats, complete with handwritten name cards, the evening began with laughter as head of podcasts at Arena Holdings and MC for the event Simmi Areff broke the ice.
Areff’s comedic touch and well-established relationship with the magazine set the tone for the evening before calling up Wanted magazine’s editor, Siphiwe Mpye.
Image: Nicola Lotter
With over two decades of experience in the publishing industry, Mpye spoke reverently about the magazine, which began in 2004 with Gary Cotterell, the editor-at-large of Business Day.
Cotterell could be seen in the crowd, alongside other prominent figures within the magazine’s sphere, including business manager Celeste Khumalo, former Wanted publisher Aspasia Karras and two of the magazine’s oldest sponsors, David Moss of luxury accessories distributor Picot & Moss and Fortunate Mkhize from Treger.
Karras, Khumalo, Moss and Mkhize, who also spoke during the course of the evening, joined Mpye in words laced with gratitude, pride and a deep understanding of the effort it had taken to bring Wanted magazine into its 20th year.
Image: Nicola Lotter
“Over the past three years, it has been a thrill casting an eye over luxury in its many guises: from the simple pleasures of slow mornings and the smell of newsprint to conscious travel and masterfully crafted finery,” Mpye had written in the anniversary issue’s editor’s note.
“A big part of our universe is dedicated to guilty pleasures, at once enabling them enthusiastically and pondering their sustainability, in every way imaginable. We locate the bleeding edge of horology, design and fashion in the culture and our social fabric, asking lyrically the questions that purveyors and consumers should be asking themselves.”
Image: Nicola Lotter
The magazine’s convergence of cultural finery materialised in many ways that evening, including a spectacular array of Tang’s most delectable dishes. From a deliciously creamy lobster stir fry to a mouth-watering salted caramel fondant, the conversation dimmed slightly when the food arrived, a common occurrence when presented with palette-tingling dishes.
The speeches interspersed between courses allowed guests to savour the evening which culminated in dessert and a celebratory after-party.
As midnight approached, guests were gifted with a luxurious goodie bag on their way out: Candles and diffusers by Circa, S Bacher & Co fragrances, Clarins skincare, bespoke confectionery by Frank & Olive, a voucher to Exclusive Books and Workshop 17 all accompanied, of course, by Wanted magazine’s November 2024 anniversary issue.
The evening was the ultimate celebration of Business Day’s award-winning supplement, a publication that over the course of 20 years has stood at the forefront of thoughtful journalism, timeless elegance and cultural exploration.
As the scent of warm vanilla from the Circa candles lingers in attendees’ homes, it serves as a reminder of Wanted magazine’s groundbreaking legacy and its commitment to a bolder, more innovative future.
