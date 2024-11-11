“Room Service” fashion spread, photographer Steve Tanchel, April 2024. Daniella Midenge, Sex & Cigarettes
“Room Service” fashion spread, photographer Steve Tanchel, April 2024. Daniella Midenge, Sex & Cigarettes

Aspasia Karras - Former publisher, regular contributor, and editor of the upcoming Watches, Jewellery, and Luxury Issue  2016 – current

 

Aspasia Karras
Aspasia Karras
Image: Supplied

Wanted has always felt like drinking a very dry martini with the most well-connected member of the most exclusive club. Stepping into this world of rarified pleasures and unique experiences was always a delight to the senses and a refinement of one’s sensibility.

The tone is witty, in-the-know, a little naughty, and the perfect complement to the visual feast in these huge glossy pages. What a privilege to have worked in this delicious space, celebrating the luxury of creative innovation with every edition.

Some of my favourite stories were the Daniella Midenge shoot, for its monochrome 1980s sexiness; the Steve Tanchel/Sharon Armstrong shoot in my apartment — a little Paris in Whitehall Court; and Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse in the wild, for the sheer joy of the image. 

Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Wanted Watches, Jewellery, and Luxury, 2023/2024
Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Wanted Watches, Jewellery, and Luxury, 2023/2024

